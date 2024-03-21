MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing events April 2 and 4 in Dixon

Body

DIXON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn more about fishing in Missouri through two Discover Nature – Fishing events in Dixon on April 2 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

The April 2 event will cover equipment, casting, and proper fish handling along with how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4XN. The April 4 event will walk participants through five common Missouri fish, fishing with lures, and Missouri’s fishing regulations. Participants for the April 4 event must attend the April 2 event as well. Registration is required. Register for the April 4 event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xf.

These events are designed for participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult. All fishing equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge. Participants will not need to have a fishing license for these programs.

Questions about these events can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Both events will be held at Rinquelin Trail Lake Conservation Area in Dixon. From Vienna, take Hwy 42 west, then Hwy 133 south to Route DD, then west to County Road 631, then south to county road 630, then east to the area entrance.