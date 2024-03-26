MONIQUE MCCALL CELEBRATES THE HAPPY FEEL-GOOD PARTY VIBES OF THE SUNSHINE STATE WITH HER NEW SINGLE “FEEL LIKE FLORIDA”
EINPresswire.com/ -- With spring break in full swing, it’s time for some feel good music – and that one amazing song, the perfect soundtrack to the festivities, that everyone’s going to be singing all week and beyond. Fresh off her million streamer and country playlist staple “No Better Place,” acclaimed singer/songwriter Monique McCall gets the party started with her new single “Feel Like Florida.” The sparkling and infectious mid-tempo tune celebrates the greatest place to live, work and play, and the longing everyone has for fun in the sun of the Sunshine State – especially when they’re tired of winters up north.
Written by Monique and her friend, veteran Nashville (and one time Molly Hatchett) drummer Scott Craig, and produced by Garen Gueyikian (Kenny Aronoff, Shane McNally, Brandy Clark), “Feel Like Florida” is the female equivalent to Jimmy Buffett’s “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” a spirited mindset shift from a place where “we only get a taste of summer in this little big city town” to another where “the weather’s got me thinkin’/Bout all the fun and drinkin’/Pretending that I’m already there.” By the time Monique gets to the hook, we’re already in the car with her heading south: “I feel like Florida today/When I close my eyes I can feel the waves/The sunshine and warm breeze is taking me to that state/I feel like Florida today. The single will be distributed globally by Worldsound thru Virgin Music Group.
“Scott and I have both spent time living in cold winter towns,” says Monique. “We each have fond memories of those rare winter days where the weather was nice by accident before a quick return to freezing, which made us dream of being in a warmer climate. Scott suggested we write a song called ‘Feel Like Florida’ – and what started off as a casual joke quickly took on a deeper meaning for me. As it developed, the lyrics took me back to my yearly childhood family trips from Connecticut down to Florida for Christmas. Packed in a van with my parents and three siblings, we left the cold snowy weather of New England and made our way South.
“My favorite line is the one in the chorus where I express that the sunshine and warm breeze are taking me to that state,” she adds. “The lyric presents a double meaning of both state of mind and the physical state of Florida. I wanted the song to make the listener feel all the emotions of being there. Anytime someone asks why I’ve been writing and singing music for so long, I tell them that’s what I’m here to do. My ultimate goal is to move the emotions of my fellow men and women.”
The video for “Feel Like Florida” features footage of Monique in various locations intercut with the beach, coastline, surfers, sailboats, flamingos, oranges, palm trees and other images intrinsic to the state’s sunny aesthetic. People who knew Monique was recording a happy-go-lucky song about Florida were so excited that when she and her crew were producing the video, many Floridians jumped on board. Monique’s university agreed to produce the clip and many volunteers stepped up, including a boat captain at the local marina when the singer decided she wanted to grab film of the waterways of Florida.
Monique has come a long way in her multifaceted journey as a model, philanthropist, mom, musician, entrepreneur, songwriter, author, advocate and survivor. In addition to her new singles, Monique is also the host of the podcast “Living and Loving with Monique McCall,” dedicated to discussing mental health, fortitude, and the importance of Living and Loving life. Monique will soon be a published author with her new children’s book titled Before My Eyes which was inspired by a lullaby titled the same that she wrote for her older daughter.
