Vĩnh Long calls for investment

VIETNAM, March 21 - HÀ NỘI — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Vĩnh Long will host an investment promotion conference on Saturday.

During the upcoming event, the province will advertise its potential and development orientation while seeking large-scale investments from domestic and foreign businesses to promote its socio-economic development.

The locality will also unveil its development plan from now to 2023 with a vision to 2050 approved by the Prime Minister late last year.

Vĩnh Long strives to attract significant investments across key sectors, including hi-tech industries, agriculture, environmental sustainability, urban development, trade and services, and tourism in 2024, under its investment promotion programme for this year.

In the industrial sector, the province is inviting investments in the construction and operation of infrastructure projects, including the Mỹ Lợi and Tân Bình industrial clusters, with estimated investments of VNĐ325 billion ($13.2 million) and VNĐ410 billion ($16.6 million), respectively.

The province is also seeking investments in high-tech agricultural zones, with projects in Long Hồ and Trà Ôn districts, boasting investments of approximately VNĐ1.8 trillion and VNĐ700 billion, respectively.

Urban development projects include the 178.97ha Vĩnh Long administrative centre, expected to cost VNĐ14 trillion, and an urban, trade, and entertainment area on Cồn Chim Island, worth VNĐ8.6 trillion.

With intensified investment promotion activities in 2023, the province attracted interest from nearly 40 investors, including 15 foreign entities, showcasing the growing appeal of the region for international investment.

Last year, it granted investment certificates to 21 new and capital-added projects with a combined investment capital of over $69 million. Most of these projects came towards real estate, the processing industry, transport and warehouse, trade, and services.

Over the past two months of this year, the locality licensed two new projects worth $8.7 million. — VNS