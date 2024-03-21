Submit Release
Former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk Guilty of Embezzlement

March 21, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Ellisville Deputy City Clerk Emerald Wuertz has pled guilty to Embezzlement. Wuertz was arrested by agents in September of 2023 and served with a $41,246.20 demand letter.

Wuertz is guilty of altering customers’ payments to their water accounts to embezzle funds meant to pay their water bills. Wuertz would delete a customer’s cash payment after it was entered and take the cash.

“Thank you to the investigators who worked this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “My office will always hold the line on illegal spending and hold accountable those who don’t follow the rules.”  

Wuertz was sentenced by the Jones County Circuit Court to 8 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 4 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the remaining time suspended on condition of the successful completion of 2 years of post-release supervision and the successful completion of the Circuit Court’s Community Service Program.  

A $50,000 surety bond covers Wuertz’s employment as an Ellisville Deputy City Clerk. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Wuertz made a full payment of $43,955.45 at the time of her sentencing, which covers restitution, court costs, and fines. 

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

