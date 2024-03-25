Alpert JFS Raises Over $750,000 at 20th Annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Evening
Over 500 Guests Attended Event, Which Featured Comedian, Actor and Author Gary Gulman
What a beautiful celebration of our agency’s 50th anniversary and 20th annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (Alpert JFS) hosted its highly regarded 20th annual No Excuse for Abuse evening and 50th Anniversary celebration on February 25 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The event, which featured comedian, actor, and author, Gary Gulman, was attended by more than 500 guests and raised over $750,000 – a record for the organization.
— Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS
“What a beautiful celebration of our agency’s 50th anniversary and 20th annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “We were able to illustrate five decades of Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to excellence in human service delivery, domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness and more, while raising more than $750,000. It was a huge success.”
Former Alpert JFS President & Board Chair Zelda Mason was Presenting Sponsor of the evening, as well as the recipient of the agency’s Second Annual Luminary Award. Co-chairs of the event were Dr. Paula Newmark, Wendy and Geoff Stahl, and Carolyn and Michael Yasuna.
“I have always proudly supported Alpert JFS, an organization that has done so much for so many, and especially those whose lives have been touched by mental health challenges,” said Mason. “I am honored to be this year’s Luminary Award recipient and appreciate the support and kindness I have received from Alpert JFS over the years.”
Jewish comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman, who has made five masterful TV specials including his recent stand-up special, “Born on 3rd Base,” and is well known for his fresh and honest take on mental health, entertained the crowd during the event. Gulman’s speech was followed by an intimate discussion on mental health with Alpert JFS’ Chief Clinical and Impact Officer, Elaine Rotenberg, PH.D.
“We are grateful to Zelda Mason for her lasting impact on our organization and to the No Excuse for Abuse co-chairs and committee members for their hard work in organizing this wonderful evening,” said Gary Hoffman, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS. “This event demonstrates the impact our organization has made over our 50 year history and will continue to make in the communities we serve far into the future.”
To support Alpert JFS and make a donation towards the No Excuse for Abuse event, please visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/2024noexcuse/.
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn