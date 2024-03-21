Submit Release
Genix Holdings Announces Formation of Right Traffic as Plans to Upend Billion Dollar Traffic Control Industry Take Shape

Right Traffic seeks to use technology to improve the traffic control industry

The Canadian Investment Firm introduces new, public brand to use technology to upend North American traffic control industry

From this point on the work of Genix is done and we, along with our investors, will be watching the growth of Right with great excitement over the near, medium, and long term.”
— Mark Goldhar, CEO of Genix Holdings

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Genix Holdings announced the formation of Right Traffic, a new corporate entity that will replace Genix as the operational and market-facing representative of its holdings in the multi-billion dollar traffic control and safety industry.

“Genix Holdings is excited to announce the formation of Right Traffic as the group of companies (formerly under Genix) grows and alters the traffic control industry via industry leading technology and professionalism,” says Mark Goldhar, CEO of Genix Holdings. “From this point on the work of Genix is done and we, along with our investors, will be watching the growth of Right with great excitement over the near, medium, and long term.”

In recent years, Genix has used its portfolio of experienced investors and vast technological partnerships to focus on investments in the traffic safety industry. In that time, the company moved rapidly toward its goal of innovating the traffic control industry to make it safer and more efficient for all stakeholders. This was most evident in its most recent acquisition of Pittsburgh’s Wright Traffic Control in December of 2023, the holding company’s largest acquisition to date.

“It has been a lot of work to get Genix to this point and it has been incredibly rewarding,” said Goldhar. “But we don’t want to rest and always want to look forward and the formation of Right Traffic is the next innovative step in taking the traffic control industry to where, we believe, it should go.”

Right Traffic takes over a group of companies that operates in over 15 states and three provinces and works to keep over 150 million people safe on our roads each day. Right Traffic uses leading technology with highly-trained traffic-control professionals to deliver on its mission: “To be North America’s preeminent traffic control company, both as a partner and employer, keeping its people and tens of thousands of workers safe to do their jobs and return home to their families everyday.”

More information on Right Traffic will follow in the coming weeks.

About Genix Holdings LLC: Genix Holdings LLC is a Canadian private investment firm specializing in entrepreneurship, finance, and leadership. Genix holding has a team of committed entrepreneurs with diverse skill sets across various intersecting industries. This team provides business owners with a unique alternative to traditional exit options.

About Right Traffic: Right Traffic is a full-service traffic control company operating in 15 states and three provinces, offering a unique approach to the industry. We provide traffic solutions to increase the safety of any work zone and save our clients’ money.

