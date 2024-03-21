St. Albans Barracks // RT 105 Sheldon Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2001699

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 at approximately 09:46 AM

STREET: RT 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Machia Rd.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Amy Dallier

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: J Brian Whitehouse

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg Falls

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/21/24 at approximately 09:46 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a head on collision on RT 105 near the intersection of Machia Rd. in the town of Sheldon.

The investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Amy Dallier, was traveling eastbound on RT 105. Dallier failed to negotiate a curve on RT 105 by the intersection with Machia Rd due to falling asleep, crossed into the westbound lane of RT 105 and collided with Vehicle 2, which was a 2004 Nissan Frontier operated by J Brian Whitehouse.

Both operators were transported to Northwest Medical Center, along with the passenger of Vehicle 2, Charlene Whitehouse (age 59), for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment has not been found to be a contributing factor in this crash. RT 105 was closed for about 1 hour until the vehicles were removed from the roadway.