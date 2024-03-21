St. Albans Barracks // RT 105 Sheldon Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2001699
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 at approximately 09:46 AM
STREET: RT 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Machia Rd.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Amy Dallier
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: J Brian Whitehouse
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Enosburg Falls
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 3/21/24 at approximately 09:46 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a head on collision on RT 105 near the intersection of Machia Rd. in the town of Sheldon.
The investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Amy Dallier, was traveling eastbound on RT 105. Dallier failed to negotiate a curve on RT 105 by the intersection with Machia Rd due to falling asleep, crossed into the westbound lane of RT 105 and collided with Vehicle 2, which was a 2004 Nissan Frontier operated by J Brian Whitehouse.
Both operators were transported to Northwest Medical Center, along with the passenger of Vehicle 2, Charlene Whitehouse (age 59), for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Impairment has not been found to be a contributing factor in this crash. RT 105 was closed for about 1 hour until the vehicles were removed from the roadway.