St. Albans Barracks // RT 105 Sheldon Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   24A2001699                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  3/21/24  at approximately 09:46 AM

STREET:  RT 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Machia Rd.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Amy Dallier

AGE:      42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Enosburg, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: J Brian Whitehouse

AGE:      61

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Enosburg Falls

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 3/21/24 at approximately 09:46 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a head on collision on RT 105 near the intersection of Machia Rd. in the town of Sheldon. 

 

The investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Amy Dallier, was traveling eastbound on RT 105.  Dallier failed to negotiate a curve on RT 105 by the intersection with Machia Rd due to falling asleep, crossed into the westbound lane of RT 105 and collided with Vehicle 2, which was a 2004 Nissan Frontier operated by J Brian Whitehouse. 

 

Both operators were transported to Northwest Medical Center, along with the passenger of Vehicle 2, Charlene Whitehouse (age 59), for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

 

Impairment has not been found to be a contributing factor in this crash.  RT 105 was closed for about 1 hour until the vehicles were removed from the roadway.

 

 

