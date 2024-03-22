Board-Certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Joseph Savon Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2024
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Joseph Savon of South Jersey Gastroenterology based on merit for 2024.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Doc, Dr. Joseph Savon is the Chief Medical Officer and Founder of New Life Medical Detoxification, LLC where he is leading the charge in addiction medicine and gastroenterology with his dedication to patient care and innovative medical approaches.
A graduate of St. Joseph’s University and UMDNJ – Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Dr. Savon completed his residency in internal medicine at Thomas Jefferson University and fellowship in gastroenterology at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He has since established himself as a respected gastroenterologist in Marlton, New Jersey.
Board-certified in Addiction Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine, as well as in Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Savon’s credentials speak for themselves. He also serves on the AmeriHealth Physicians Advisory Committee and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
As a co-founder of the Endocenter at Voorhees, Dr. Savon has performed nearly 50,000 medical procedures, earning recognition as one of the top gastroenterologists at Virtua Healthcare System.
Dr. Savon’s commitment to patient care extends to addressing the nation’s addiction crisis. Through ongoing education and credentialization in addiction medicine, he is equipped to manage addiction to opioids, alcohol, and other substances with evidence-based medical approaches.
What distinguishes Dr. Joseph Savon is his personalized approach to patient care. He is dedicated to ensuring each patient achieves the best possible outcome and lives life to their fullest potential
