Pre-Construction Informational Meeting Scheduled in Mitchell for S.D. Highway 37 Project

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Contact: Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a pre-construction informational meeting to share project details about the S.D. Highway 37 construction project scheduled for 2024-2025. The informational meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Mitchell Technical College Technology Center Amphitheater, located at 1800 E. Spruce St. in Mitchell. A short presentation will be provided at 5:30 p.m. Representatives from SDDOT and the contracting firm will be available to answer questions and discuss the project following the presentation.

The goal of this meeting is to share overall construction phasing plans and share specific information about the 2024 construction season, which begins Monday, April 1, 2024. This construction season will include significant traffic impacts including partial and full road closures.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. The prime contractor for the $32.3 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc. of Brownsville, WI. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025.

For more information, contactAnna Rywelski, Project Engineer, at 605-995-8120or via email at Anna.Rywelski@state.sd.us.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information about the project, always view the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/mitchell-hwy37-pcn-05uy.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-