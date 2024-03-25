Business Reporter: Leveraging digital transformation to improve skin cancer care in the NHS
How digital transformation in healthcare can lead to incredible improvements in patient care and outcomes.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in Business Reporter, Charline Hendrickx, Healthcare Content Executive at Open Medical, discusses the significant impact of digital transformation solutions in healthcare, specifically in the realm of skin cancer care. By embracing digital solutions, healthcare providers can effectively reduce waiting times and address existing health disparities within the system.
The article emphasises that digital transformation in healthcare does not necessarily require complex technology such as AI, but rather focuses on the collaboration between tech suppliers, healthcare organisations, and patients.
A real-world example of this collaborative approach is seen in the adoption of Pathpoint® eDerma, a digital solution that has streamlined skin cancer services, leading to faster diagnosis times and improved accessibility for patients from diverse backgrounds. The success of eDerma is attributed to the joint efforts of Open Medical, NHS trusts, and patients, underscoring the importance of involving all stakeholders in the digital transformation process.
The article ultimately highlights that digital transformation in healthcare is centred around enhancing patient outcomes and experiences, with the capability to address health inequalities across all healthcare services. It advocates for a shift in perspective, prioritising transformation over technology, and calls for a commitment to ensuring every patient, regardless of their background or circumstances, receives the high-quality care they deserve.
To find out more about the eDerma solution and how it can drive digital transformation, read the article.
