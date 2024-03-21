Hire Mia Launches New Content Marketing Generators

Hire Mia, a product by CoSchedule, launched free content generators to help marketers create blog posts, social messages, and other content with AI.

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Mia, a product by CoSchedule, launched a series of free content marketing generators to help marketers scale output with the help of generative-AI tools.

Some of the content marketing generators include a Blog Post Idea Generator, Social Media Post Generator, and Email Generator. The entire library of AI-writing tools includes over 30 different generators.

“Content marketers have a never-ending list of content to create for their blog, email list, social media, and other platforms,” said Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. “These generators save marketers time creating first-round copy, so they can focus on editing, updating, and optimizing their content instead of drafting it.”

Users can access the Free AI Writing Tools at coschedule.com/ai-writing-tools. Each tool is designed to be easy-to-use, allowing for immediate adoption into any marketer's content creation process.

For more information about Hire Mia or to create a free account, visit: coschedule.com/hire-mia

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the industry's leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Over 100,000+ marketers use CoSchedule products worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing value. Recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule continues to grow as one of the most valued companies highly recommended by its customers.

To learn more, visit: www.CoSchedule.com