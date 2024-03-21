Consultant Works Offers Purple Team Reviews
We are always looking for ways to better help our customers”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultant Works LLC (CW) announces "Purple Team Reviews" for proposal writing teams - its newest offering in the world of cybersecurity and compliance.
We have identified a need for companies who are responding to a Federal Government Request For Proposal (RFP) to be able to respond correctly to the ever more prevalent contract clauses calling for the Protection and Safeguarding of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).
This can be a challenging area and requires some expertise to respond appropriately. As a company responds that they can comply with the handling of CUI they must also be aware that this requires a special network enclave, lots of documentation, and attestation by a company officer. If a company does have this environment but indicates they will comply in RFP response, they may not realize the expense they are about to incur to meet the requirement. Now CW is available to join proposal teams to review Request For Proposal responses and assist in understanding the requirements more fully and assist in developing the required environments if needed.
"We are very excited to offer this new service by partnering with proposal writing companies or directly with a vendor who is working on a proposal. We call this the Purple Team Review." said Consultant Works owner and CEO John Sciandra.
Consultant Works (CW) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) cybersecurity consulting firm committed to customer service. We offer innovative thinking to solve your problems combined with years of experience. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) cybersecurity consulting firm we are committed to elevating digital defenses and empowering businesses and government agencies to thrive securely in a technology-driven landscape. With an exceptional team of skilled professionals, CW provides tailored solutions, ensuring clients' comprehensive protection against cyber threats while fostering a culture of innovation, trust, and resilience. Whether the need is a tailored information security plan, ransomware resilience, employee training, Virtual CISO (vCISO), &/or CMMC planning and assessment preparation for DOD contractors, clients trust Consultant Works to provide the highest quality of services to safeguard their most valued interests.
