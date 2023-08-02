Consultant Works (CW) a dedicated SDVOSB Cybersecurity Consulting Firm Achieves Coveted ISO 27001 Certification
"We are incredibly proud to achieve the ISO 27001 certification, a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team," remarked Jennifer Kirkpatrick, Co-Founder, behind Consultant Works.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultant Works, a cybersecurity consulting firm renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to safeguarding businesses against digital threats, proudly announces the attainment of the highly esteemed ISO 27001 certification. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's pursuit of excellence, reinforcing its dedication to providing top-tier data security and client confidence.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification is universally recognized as the gold standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It serves as a testament to Consultant Work's relentless adherence to the most stringent security protocols and industry best practices, ensuring the protection of sensitive information across all operational facets. This certification coupled with the recently attained ISO 9001 certification positions CW well as it works to secure its government contractor and agency partners, and private business clients.
As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and sophistication, the need for steadfast security partners has never been more pressing. Consultant Work’s attainment of the ISO 27001 certification further distinguishes it as a trailblazing force in the cybersecurity domain, offering unrivaled expertise and strategic counsel to diverse enterprises seeking to fortify their digital landscapes.
The rigorous ISO 27001 certification process encompassed a comprehensive evaluation of Consultant Work's internal controls, risk management practices, and information security measures. Undergoing such a thorough examination demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to continuous improvement and industry-leading standards.
As a result of the ISO 27001 certification, clients and contractor partners of Consultant Works can confidently rely on their cybersecurity expertise, knowing that their valuable assets and sensitive data are protected with utmost precision and vigilance. The certification reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for businesses across various sectors, whether government agencies, large enterprises or small and medium-sized organizations.
Through this momentous achievement, CW solidifies its standing as a trusted cybersecurity consulting firm, one that remains agile in adapting to evolving threats and harnesses state-of-the-art technologies to safeguard clients against potential breaches and vulnerabilities.
About Consultant Works:
Consultant Works (CW) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) cybersecurity consulting firm committed to elevating digital defenses and empowering businesses and government agencies to thrive securely in a technology-driven landscape. With an exceptional team of skilled professionals, CW provides tailored solutions, ensuring clients' comprehensive protection against cyber threats while fostering a culture of innovation, trust, and resilience. Whether the need is a tailored information security plan, ransomware resilience, employee training, Virtual CISO (vCISO), &/or CMMC planning and assessment preparation for DOD contractors, clients trust Consultant Works to provide the highest quality of services to safeguard their most valued interests.
