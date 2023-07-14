Submit Release
Consultant Works, LLC, a Cybersecurity Consulting Firm, Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultant Works (CW) is an innovative Cybersecurity company known for its attention to customer needs. CW is thrilled to announce its recent attainment of the prestigious ISO 9001 certification.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard of Quality Management. This demonstrates CW's commitment to consistently providing high-quality products and services. By obtaining this certification, Consultant Works has showcased dedication to delivering superior cybersecurity solutions that meet the highest industry standards, and customer-centric focus. Attention to continuous improvement, and the establishment of robust internal processes will serve client’s well into the future.

Attaining ISO 9001 certification is a significant milestone for Consultant Works, further solidifying CW's position as a trusted provider of cybersecurity services. This certification serves as a testament an unwavering commitment to excellence and quality, on behalf of their customers.

With these certifications, CW is well-positioned to cater to the increasing cybersecurity needs of both public and private sector clients.

About Consultant Works (CW)
CW is committed to customer security and operational effectiveness; CW was formed by senior industry experts from the public and private sectors. CW assembled a team of highly skilled professionals with a “think out of the box” attitude and solves hard problems on behalf of their customers. CW provides Cybersecurity services with a model to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in protecting clients. CW provides assistance to help Organizations achieve Ransomware Resilience. As a candidate C3PAO they assist with CMMC preparedness and their services include vCISO, implementing a Cybersecurity program from scratch and more. As a small veteran owned business, CW stands on the ideals of integrity, accountability, and protecting clients and the nation from harm.

For more information about Consultant Works please peruse https://www.consultant.works.

