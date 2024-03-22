Healthspan Digital Inc Announces the Launch of Healthspan-at-Home for Longevity and Wellness Real-Estate
Healthspan Digital Inc, a leading provider of innovative health, wellness, and longevity technologies, is proud to announce the launch of Healthspan-at-Home.
The integration of wellness into real estate is not just a trend but a shift towards a healthier, more holistic lifestyle. With Healthspan-at-Home, we are setting a new standard for living spaces”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Healthspan-at-Home Platform Launched by Healthspan Digital Inc., Transforming Wellness in Real Estate
— Dr. Fady Hannah-Shmouni, founder and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc
In a significant stride towards integrating health and wellness into everyday living, Healthspan Digital Inc. has unveiled its latest innovation, Healthspan-at-Home. This comprehensive platform is designed to seamlessly incorporate health management technologies into residential spaces, offering a wide array of services that cater to the diverse wellness needs of individuals.
Healthspan-at-Home is distinguished by its unique blend of technological advancements and wellness solutions, including:
Smart Mirrors: These mirrors employ cognitive AI to provide users with fitness tracking, skincare analysis, and personalized health tips, aiming to enhance daily health and beauty routines.
Advanced Dashboards: Offering a unified platform for users to monitor their wellness journey, these dashboards aggregate data from various health devices to deliver insightful health analytics.
Air Quality Optimization: The platform includes services for testing and improving indoor air quality, ensuring a healthier living environment through detailed microbiome analysis and actionable recommendations.
Virtual Reality Workouts: Healthspan-at-Home introduces an immersive fitness experience with virtual reality workouts, allowing users to engage in a variety of exercise routines within the comfort of their homes.
Comprehensive Health Management Apps: These super apps consolidate multiple health and wellness functions, enabling users to manage appointments, track health metrics, and access a plethora of wellness resources.
Zero-Waste Packaging Initiative: Addressing the environmental impact of single-use plastics, this innovative solution offers a container-sharing system for real estate businesses, facilitated through a user-friendly application.
Hospital-at-Home Services: Leveraging Internet-of-Things technology, the platform provides in-home healthcare services, including telemedicine and intelligent medicine management, enhancing the efficiency and convenience of medical care.
Central to the Healthspan-at-Home ecosystem is the Healthspan Hub, an innovative concept that merges advanced medical facilities, research labs, and luxurious amenities within residential communities. This holistic approach to wellness is designed to provide comprehensive health care, pioneering research, and a range of amenities to enrich the living experience of its members.
Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD DABIM FRCPC, Founder and CEO, at Healthspan Digital Inc., shared insights on the evolving market trends, stating, "The integration of wellness into the fabric of real estate is not just a trend but a fundamental shift towards a healthier, more holistic lifestyle. With Healthspan-at-Home, we are setting a new standard for living spaces, where health and wellness are not just accessible but ingrained in the daily lives of our clients."
Healthspan Digital Inc. leads the way in the health, fitness, and real estate sectors with its forward-thinking longevity programs that prioritize preventative, predictive, and personalized healthcare. Utilizing a combination of functional biomarkers, advanced imaging, and genomic analysis, Healthspan Digital Inc. offers a comprehensive range of precision medicine clinical services, digital health tools, and smart home solutions, empowering individuals to take charge of their long-term health and well-being.
