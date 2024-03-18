Healthspan Digital and XRWorkout Launch XRHealthspan to Optimize Global Wellbeing and Longevity via Spatial Computing
Healthspan Digital Inc, and XRWorkout, a leader in extended reality (XR) and spatial computing fitness, have jointly launched the XRHealthspan program.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthspan Digital Inc, a Canadian HealthTech company specializing in longevity programs for the health, fitness and real-estate industry, and XRWorkout, a leader in extended reality (XR) and spatial computing fitness, have jointly launched the XRHealthspan program. This groundbreaking program is designed to optimize human performance and longevity through affordable and scalable exercise programs using spatial computing, formerly termed virtual reality.
XRHealthspan is set to revolutionize the way individuals engage with exercise, aiming to enhance physical and mental well-being through immersive experiences. By donning a VR headset, individuals can extend the traditional clinic, gym, or rehabilitation environment and engage in simulated workouts tailored to their specific needs and goals. This innovative approach provides a unique and engaging exercise experience, making it an appealing and cost-effective alternative to traditional gym-based exercises.
A core value of XRHealthspan is the community / multiplayer aspect of fitness, with a unique way for people to work out together across the globe in group workouts. This enables a social fitness experience from the safety of players' homes. Dr. Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD FRCPC, founder and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc, endocrinologist and longevity medicine physician between Canada and UAE expressed excitement about the launch of XRHealthspan, stating, “The program harnesses the power of VR technology, evidence-based exercise techniques, community, and gamification to promote physical fitness, longevity, and overall well-being. I am prescribing XRHealthspan as a long-term and at-home longevity program, and track progress via wearables & dashboards.”
XRHealthspan is designed to be a safe and balancing experience by engaging the user in a wide range of evidence-based movements, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), while keeping them centered in a fixed location. The app uses a unique combination of immersive virtual worlds and the player's immediate surroundings. Leveraging "passthrough" technology, XRWorkout creates a Mixed Reality fitness space that gives players presence in their real world while being fully engaged in the game. The app features arcade-style futuristic environments, as well as a strong song library for its debut launch.
“We launched XRWorkout fitness experience in the Meta Quest store in 2023. Using first-of-its-kind controller-free gameplay, XRWorkout builds on Meta Quest hand-tracking to unlock true bodyweight exercises like pushups, crunches, planks and burpees. The result is a high-intensity calisthenics workout, different from other VR fitness apps which focus mainly on cardio. With Healthspan, we launched evidence-based exercises that have been proven to optimize healthspan, the years lived in good health,” said Alex Azzi, founder and CEO of XRWorkout Inc.
Dr. Mark Tarnopolsky, an exercise physiology expert and President and CEO of Exerkine Corporation/StayAbove Nutrition, emphasized the program's importance, stating, “Accessible, affordable, and science-backed exercise programs through technology are the best scalable solution for optimizing global healthspan and lifespan.” He further added, “Resistance exercise will lower the risk of falls in older adults and consequently improve healthspan.”
The XRHealthspan program is currently live in clinics in Toronto, Athens, and Dubai, and on demand, offering individuals around the world the opportunity to benefit from this innovative approach to exercise and wellness.
About Healthspan Digital Inc.
Healthspan Digital is a leading provider of premium longevity programs for the health, fitness and real-estate industry, focusing on preventative, predictive, and personalized healthcare. Through the integration of cutting-edge functional biomarkers, imaging, and genomics, Healthspan Digital offers membership-based clinical services, digital health solutions and smart homes, empowering individuals to take control of their lifelong wellness journey.
About XRWorkout Inc.
XRWorkout is a leader in virtual fitness, offering full-body high-intensity calisthenics in virtual reality. The company's innovative approach to exercise and wellness has garnered international recognition and is at the forefront of leveraging spatial computing technology to revolutionize the fitness industry. XRWorkout is a global physical movement initiative with a mission to create the future of fitness and enable happier, healthier, longer lives.
Find XRWorkout at XRworkout.ai
Press contact
Lexa Stark
team@xrworkout.ai
Source: XRWorkout
Kara Wood
Healthspan Digital
+1 305-610-2927
email us here