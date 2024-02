Lifespan Sports Medicine Clinic and Healthspan Digital Inc Announce Collaboration for a Comprehensive Longevity Program

Healthspan Digital

Lifespan Sports Medicine, a leading provider of sports medicine and wellness services, announce a joint venture with Healthspan Digital, a HealthTech company.

We are excited to collaborate with Healthspan Digital to introduce a comprehensive and evidence-based longevity program to empower individuals to live their best lives.” — Dr. Sammy Masri

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLC (Lifespan), a leading provider of sports medicine and wellness services in the UAE, is thrilled to announce a joint venture with Healthspan Digital Inc, a Canadian HealthTech company specializing in Healthspan-as-a-Service, to co-launch a comprehensive and membership-based longevity program called Healthspan. The collaboration aims to redefine the approach to healthy living and promote longevity through a comprehensive and personalized program focusing on preventive care, precision fitness and healthy aging.The Healthspan program will combine Lifespan's expertise in sports medicine and regenerative therapies including stem cells, exosomes, ozone therapy, rehabilitation and photobiomodulation, with Healthspan Digital Inc's innovative and advanced diagnostics, including AI-powered digital health solutions and clinical protocols to create a unique offering focused on enhancing the quality of life and optimizing performance."We are excited to collaborate with Healthspan Digital Inc to introduce a comprehensive and evidence-based longevity program to empower individuals to live their best lives by providing them with the highest quality care, guidance, and support in their quest to achieve their wellness, longevity and fitness goals", said Dr. Sammy Masri, sports and regenerative medicine expert and CEO of Lifespan. "By leveraging our clinical expertise, state-of-the-art clinic infrastructure, and Healthspan's Digital platform, we aim to provide a holistic approach to longevity that encompasses nutrition, fitness, preventive care, and personalized wellness strategies."Healthspan membership will offer a range of products focusing on proactive and preventative health care services, including personalized clinical assessments and advanced diagnostics such as blood biomarkers, genetics, epigenetics, and whole-body imaging; fitness evaluation through an in-house sports laboratory, which includes muscle strength testing, VO2 max, gait analysis and rehabilitation services; digital wellness coaching; therapeutics including regenerative medicines, DNA-based supplements including senolytics, hormone replacement therapy and weight loss services; and access to a network of leading healthcare professionals. The program will utilize advanced digital tools and AI-powered predictive analytics to deliver tailored recommendations and support to participants, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health, well-being, and fitness journey."We are excited to collaborate with Lifespan to launch our first comprehensive Healthspan program in the region, a program designed to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being, focusing on disease prevention and healthy years," said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD DABIM FRCPC, endocrinologist, geneticist, longevity medicine clinician at University of British Columbia, and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc. "By combining our digital health expertise with Lifespan's clinical excellence and advanced diagnostic infrastructure, we aim to empower individuals with healthy aging tools and services."The Healthspan program is set to launch in Dubai in February of 2024, with plans for expansion to other regions in the future. Individuals interested in learning more about the program can visit Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLC or contact Healthspan Digital Inc for further information.About Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLCLifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic is located in Dubai, UAE and offers a state-of-the-art facility for sports medicine, wellness, and regenerative medicine. Lifespan is the premier destination for Sports Medicine and Wellness solutions in the region, with the mission to empower our clients to live their best lives by providing them with the highest quality care, guidance, and support in their quest to achieve their wellness and fitness goals.About Healthspan Digital Inc.Healthspan Digital Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and offers data-driven clinical services focusing on cost-effective longevity biomarkers and solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the health and fitness industry. The primary objective is to enhance this industry through the integration of precision medicine , genomics, and longevity biomarkers, through a proprietary, curated, and cost-effective Healthspan-as-a-Service (H-as-a-S) clinical program.