OpenNebula Systems joins the Linux Foundation’s Project Sylva
The company consolidates in this way its open source collaboration with innovation partners like Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Orange, SUSE, TIM, and Telefónica.
We are excited to welcome OpenNebula Systems to Project Sylva and look forward to collaborating with them as we build vital telco cloud infrastructure for use across global jurisdictions.”MADRID, SPAIN, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenNebula Systems is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Project Sylva, an initiative launched in November 2022 through Linux Foundation Europe. Project Sylva aims to advance cloud-native infrastructure stacks for Telco Cloud and Edge, addressing challenges such as network performance, distributed cloud technologies, energy efficiency, and security.
— Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe
This partnership underscores OpenNebula Systems' commitment to support 5G edge deployments and the emergence of a multi-provider edge-cloud computing continuum—principles that have long been integral to the company’s innovation strategy around open source. The active involvement of OpenNebula Systems in Project Sylva represents a strategic alignment with our technological vision, particularly in facilitating the transition to open source cloud and edge solutions within the telecom sector.
Project Sylva aims to create a cloud software framework tailored for telco and edge requirements that address the technical challenges of the industry layer of this ecosystem. OpenNebula Systems brings to the table extensive technical and commercial experience in managing highly-distributed edge cloud environments, enhancing network efficiency, and enabling quick deployment of 5G networks with minimal reliance on proprietary solutions.
OpenNebula Systems’ contribution to Project Sylva will be based on its expertise in the implementation of innovative technological solutions designed to modernize telecommunications networks, streamline operations, and promote open frameworks like Open RAN. With its highly-distributed NFV deployment model, for example, OpenNebula offers unique cloud management capabilities across numerous geo-distributed clusters to support Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) with high-performance throughput.
On the other hand, the neutral hosting solution for 5G telecom infrastructures offered by OpenNebula Systems supports multiple operators in the same location, promoting cost efficiency with minimal vendor lock-in. Additionally, its fully disaggregated Central Office model for 5G Telco Edge proposes microDC installations at edge nodes for 5G, implementing Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) architectures to support O-RAN and advanced edge cloud services with minimum dependency on proprietary technologies.
The journey of Project Sylva has already seen significant milestones, including three successful software releases, the initiation of various pre-production implementations, and the establishment of a validation program for testing Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs). These achievements were recently recognized at the Mobile World Congress 2024, where it was shortlisted as a finalist for the "Best Cloud Solution" award.
As a proud sponsor of Project Sylva, OpenNebula Systems is eager to contribute to this open source initiative hosted by Linux Foundation Europe, which not only aligns with the technological goals of the OpenNebula product and its large industrial ecosystem, but also serves the broader telecom sector and 5G operators worldwide. For more information on our participation and the ongoing progress of Project Sylva, please visit the project's website.
#####
ABOUT LINUX FOUNDATION EUROPE
The Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Europe together are supported by more than 3000 members internationally, showcasing its commitment to fostering a global, diverse, and inclusive community. The Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation Europe's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration.
ABOUT OPENNEBULA SYSTEMS
OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its Community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility, and vendor independence, OpenNebula offers cloud and edge solutions for enterprise private, hybrid, and edge cloud infrastructure. The company's platform unifies public cloud agility with private cloud control, enabling organizations to meet the evolving needs of developers and DevOps practices. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.
Check OpenNebula.io/innovation for more information.
