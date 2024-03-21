Apex Companies, LLC Acquires PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc.
This acquisition expands Apex's multi-disciplinary engineering and consulting capabilities and strengthens their presence in the Pacific Northwest.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc., (PBS), a Pacific Northwest regional leader in environmental consulting & engineering services across infrastructure, private, public, education, and industrial markets.
The acquisition of PBS is the latest investment by Apex, a national leader in water, infrastructure, environmental services, health & safety, and compliance & assurance.
Founded in Portland, Oregon, PBS employs ~300 professionals with expertise in engineering, surveying & UAS, health & safety, and environmental services. The firm serves clients across the Pacific Northwest with 8 locations across Oregon and Washington. Founded in 1982, PBS has established a strong and loyal client base and earned industry accolades for the quality of their work, the integrity of their people and business practices, and their strong commitment to a sustainable future.
“We’re especially enthusiastic about the positive impacts joining with Apex will have on both current and prospective clients,” said Brian Stanford, President and CEO of PBS. “Combining our talented teams allows both companies to offer a wider range of services, enhances our geographic coverage, boosts our workforce, and empowers us to address a wider array of client needs in-house.”
PBS will operate as PBS, an Apex Company, within Apex’s West Region Business Unit, which will be led by Brian Stanford.
“PBS brings to Apex a highly capable management team, an impressive and diverse talent base, and a reputation for excellence in client service and technical execution,” said Apex President & CEO David Fabianski. “The combined capabilities of PBS and Apex, along with our aligned values and culture, provide us an even stronger platform for delivering excellence to our clients, and growth and value creation for our employees and investors.”
About Apex
Established in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #12 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #58 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.
About PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc.
PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc. has the core mission of delivering quality design solutions and field services using more than 40 years of experience with natural and built environments. The firm is proud to be listed as one of the Top 500 Engineering Firms in the nation by Engineering News Record. Our nimble, multidiscipline teams serve our clients with best practices, sustainable, and technology-based solutions. Our commitment to providing excellent service, at every level of the firm, has resulted in the high number of repeat clients, which we have served for many years. For more information, visit https://pbsusa.com.
Contact Information
Apex Companies, LLC
Laura Trahan
www.apexcos.com
Laura Trahan
Apex Companies, LLC
+1 617-657-0264
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube