Gadot Ready to Fulfill Growing Demand For Next-Generation Hydration Products
Mineral citrates support electrolyte replenishment for enhanced well-being.
The excitement for hydration and electrolyte beverages is generated by increased participation in sports and fitness trends and the understanding of the consequences of acute and chronic dehydration”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gadot Biochemical Industries (“Gadot”), a global leader in supplemental mineral research, development, and supply, has identified specific targets within the enhanced-wellness category paired with the most appropriate and effective mineral citrates as demonstrated by research.
Key electrolytes are sodium citrate, potassium citrate, magnesium citrate and calcium citrate. Magnesium is also known to facilitate muscle recovery, while calcium is consumed for bone support. Adding zinc to these minerals supports immunity. “These minerals are inherently important for active individuals,” commented Youval Saly, Gadot vice president, sales, and marketing. “Vigorous physical activity is known to affect hydration and immunity as well as induce muscle soreness, and on the positive side, it also helps support strong bones.”
Both hydration and electrolyte supplements in RTD, powders, tablets, gummies, and stick packs top the active nutrition growth areas, according to SPINS. February 2024 data published by Research and Markets (“Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2024”) sees the sports nutrition sub-sector is set to accelerate from $29.61 billion in 2023 to $31.54 billion this year, representing a CAGR of 6.5%.
“The excitement for hydration and electrolyte beverages is generated by increased participation in sports and fitness trends, along with wellness awareness, and the understanding of the consequences of acute and chronic dehydration,” Saly observed. “Post-pandemic has seen a steady increase and return of enthusiasm for fitness and sports participation, and hence, the spikes in demand for effective sports nutrition/fitness support supplements and beverages. Further, young adults and the general population are new users of the category, which provides ample opportunity for R&D.”
Electrolytes are electrically charged minerals (sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, chloride, phosphate and bicarbonate) necessary for muscle contraction, nerve signaling and fluid balance, so they are important to replenish when working out vigorously or competing.
It is important to know that “hydration” and “electrolyte” beverages are not exactly the same. Hydration products replenish fluids, while electrolyte products restore amounts of the minerals lost through sweat. For this reason, products formulated for hydration have a different composition than typical sports nutrition drinks that boast a higher concentration of electrolytes.
Why Citrate is Superior to Chloride
Sodium is a crucial electrolyte for maintaining fluid balance and supporting muscle function during exercise, but not all forms are effective. First, sodium chloride – also known as table salt – is associated with high blood pressure. Therefore, it has a major downside especially because it is found in numerous foods. In fact, excessive intake of sodium chloride has been clinically proven to elevate blood pressure, adding another reason to incorporate sodium citrate into hydration and other products. Research has shown that replacing sodium chloride with sodium citrate abolished the increase in plasma volume and blood pressure induced by sodium chloride intake.
“While both sodium citrate and sodium chloride (table salt) provide sodium, they differ in their chemical composition and impact on the body. Sodium citrate has higher bioavailability and absorption rate compared to sodium chloride. The citrate component enhances sodium absorption in the small intestine, supporting a better hydration gradient which speeds up electrolyte replenishment.”
Citrates support the energy production cycle, which is known by several names (tricarboxylic acid cycle or TCA, Kreb’s cycle and citric acid cycle). This cycle is critical to the oxidation of carbohydrates and fat as part of energy production. Exercise often depletes the intermediates in the TCA cycle, and supplementing with sodium citrate slows the expenditure of the intermediates, helping to maintain and/or extend the desired TCA.
“Sodium citrate has several other advantages over other sodium forms,” says Saly. It does not produce gastric discomfort, and it is more formulation friendly. Specifically, sodium citrate has superior buffering capacity, which supports regulation of healthy pH levels. This activity is beneficial during prolonged exercise or competition, as it may attenuate the onset of muscle fatigue and improve overall endurance by mitigating the acidic environment created by intense movement. The body produces lactic acid during high-intensity exercise, leading to quick onset of muscle acidity and fatigue.
“Electrolyte minerals will likely become more popular and sought after by consumers, so it is important for Gadot to keep up with supply for our customers who use our mineral ingredients in their formulations,” Saly added. “Gadot has been serving food, beverage and nutritional supplement industries 60 years, and we are positioned to helps our brand partners produce quality mineral-containing sports nutrition products.”
Gadot delivers highly bioavailable ingredients, including tailor-made solutions, soluble minerals, and ingredient-base blends. Gadot´s portfolio includes an array of ingredients, including magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium in different forms, such as citrates, gluconates, and bisglycinates, and continues to expand its offerings based on market demand.
