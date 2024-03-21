Pipe Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 34 East of Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

STURGIS, S.D. – On Monday, March 25, 2024, traffic control will be installed at various locations along S.D. Highway 34 between the intersection with 4 Mile Road and east of Fairpoint Road for pipe repairs and replacements. Traffic will be limited to a single lane with a stop control configuration around the pipe replacement locations. Flaggers will be present to guide traffic through the work area when operations are being conducted on the shoulder and outside of the roadway.

This work is part a of $4.1 million project that will repair or replace drainage pipe along Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 44, in western South Dakota. Work on Highway 44 is anticipated to begin Monday, April 8, 2024, and will occur between Creston and Imlay. The prime contractor is Simon Contractors of Rapid City, SD. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

