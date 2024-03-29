SCDC Promotes Jayson A. Stone to Chief Investment Officer of S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments
SCDC is the next generation of real estate companies transforming turnkey multifamily investing. I'm honored to lead and contribute to SCDC’s success through S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the promotion of Jayson A. Stone to Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments. In this position, he will oversee all aspects of services, care, and communication for SCDC’s Investor-Purchasers and the Investor-Purchaser Concierge Department, which is designed to be a 5-star service for all Investor-Purchasers.
This appointment reflects a meticulous selection process, grounded in Jayson’s outstanding performance as a Regional Sales Manager at SCDC. In Jayson’s previous role as Regional Sales Manager at SCDC, he demonstrated exceptional leadership by orchestrating the coordination and management of Pre-Sales activities, earning him the prestigious "Outstanding Sales Manager, Leadership, and Achievement Award." Mr. Stone’s promotion underscores SCDC's dedication to nurturing talent and empowering leaders within its ranks. Jayson celebrated a significant milestone in real estate investment sales, alongside other SCDC employees with the successful sell-out of the Elite 485.
Mr. Stone’s multifaceted expertise in business development, strategic planning, and executive leadership laid the foundation for his promotion. Prior to his tenure with SCDC, Jayson served as an internationally ranked Executive Leader within the Keller Williams Realty franchise system in Maryland and Washington, DC. As CEO/Team Leader of Keller Williams Preferred Properties, he led a team of over 500 real estate professionals at the top-ranked real estate firm in Prince George’s County, Maryland, all before the age of 30. Leveraging his adept communication and sales strategies, he engineered a remarkable 54% increase in the company's profits within his inaugural year in the position.
Outside of his professional life, Jayson enjoys traveling, learning from top mentors, and cherishing moments with his wife and two children. He enjoys family adventures, golf, reading, and continuous personal growth. He is most excited about being the best husband and #1 Dad the universe has ever seen.
Jayson A. Stone's promotion to Chief Investment Officer symbolizes a new chapter of dynamic leadership and boundless opportunities for S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments. SCDC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Jayson A. Stone on his well-deserved promotion and looks forward to embarking on a journey of unprecedented success under his visionary leadership.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
