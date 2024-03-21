FREDsense Technologies Corp. Launches Advanced RAPID TESTING PFAS Analytical Services
Our expansion into PFAS analysis services represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions for water quality monitoring.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREDsense Technologies Corp., a pioneer in field-based water quality analysis, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include rapid analytical services for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) analysis.
— David Lloyd, CEO of FREDsense Technologies
This advancement builds off a decade of analytical instrumentation equipment experience and will advance FREDsense’s ability to provide further water quality support to customers and partners. The introduction of these analytical services is accompanied by the acquisition of cutting-edge LC-MS/MS instrumentation to conduct analyses in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) PFAS Methods 537.1, 1633 and other water testing methods.
The introduction of FREDsense's analytical lab analysis services for PFAS marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, offering clients across the treatment, consulting, and utility sectors the ability to obtain rapid, reliable results with an impressive turnaround time of as low as 5 days. This service will be offered to key FREDsense partners interested in expanding their ability to generate low-cost, rapid turnaround information and adopt field testing PFAS capabilities being developed by the company (announced earlier last year).
FREDsense now has the capability to provide information for up to 40 PFAS analytes and has demonstrated measurement in various types of water samples with detection limits as low as 1 part-per-trillion. This initiative is set to expand PFAS analysis by offering a rapid solution to customers and underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in addressing complex environmental challenges. Analytical results from the LC-MS/MS testing using EPA methods 537.1 and 1633 will be used to validate the upcoming release of FREDsense’s portable testing solution, enabling customers to confidently generate results in the field within a matter of hours instead of at an off-site lab within days or weeks.
David Lloyd, CEO of FREDsense Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "Our expansion into PFAS analysis services represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions for water quality monitoring. With our new capabilities, we are poised to deliver unparalleled speed and precision in PFAS detection, enabling our clients to achieve their environmental objectives more effectively. Our decades of expertise in water chemistry and advanced LC-MS/MS technologies form the backbone of this innovative service, ensuring the highest standards of analysis and customer satisfaction."
FREDsense's venture into PFAS analysis services is driven by its longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and its extensive experience in water quality analysis. The company's expertise is rooted in advanced analytical chemistry and biotechnology knowledge, making this a natural extension of the company’s core competencies. These mass spectrometry capabilities enable accurate and efficient detection of a wide range of contaminants. This expertise, combined with the launch of the portable testing solution for PFAS, positions FREDsense as a leader in the field, ready to address the growing demand for rapid and reliable water quality assessments.
By leveraging FREDsense's advanced analytical capabilities, customers can expect not only rapid results, but also the deep expertise and commitment to quality for which FREDsense Technologies is known.
For more information about FREDsense Technologies Corp. and its new PFAS analysis services, please visit www.fredsense.com.
About FREDsense Technologies Corp.
FREDsense Technologies Corp. is a leading innovator in the field of water quality analysis. Specializing in the development of portable, rapid, and accurate testing solutions, (and now also in-house analytical testing) FREDsense provides its clients with the tools they need to effectively monitor and address environmental challenges. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep expertise in analytical chemistry including LC-MS/MS analysis, FREDsense is committed to advancing water quality monitoring and ensuring a safer, healthier environment for all.
For more information reach out to: Questions@fredsense.com
