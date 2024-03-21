Antea Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information and Cyber Security

Globally Trusted for 25 Years

Antea, a globally trusted provider of asset integrity management software with digital twin, has achieved ISO 27001 Certification for information security.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader since 1989 in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software, is proud to announce its achievement of ISO 27001 certification. This certification recognizes the company’s ongoing commitment to developing robust AIM and risk-based inspection (RBI) software solutions, underscoring the company’s dedication to safeguarding customer data and intellectual property. This announcement marks a milestone in the company’s 35 years of business and delivers assurance of the robust cyber and information security performance of its software product line.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). As a globally trusted leader in asset integrity management, Antea understands the critical importance of maintaining the integrity and security of industrial equipment for operators in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. AIM software manages mass amounts of proprietary data, and as such, must be thoroughly robust in the security of information it manages.

Achieving this certification demonstrates Antea’s adherence to rigorous security protocols and best practices in managing sensitive information. By obtaining ISO 27001 certification, Antea ensures the confidentiality, integrity, safety, and availability of data – enhancing trust and confidence among its customers.

“At Antea, we are committed to ensuring the utmost level of cybersecurity across all our installations,” said Floyd Baker, Vice President of Antea Americas. “The ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our dedication to safeguarding our clients' data against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. It underscores our commitment to implementing the highest security measures and practices, ensuring that our clients can trust us with their most critical assets. Protecting our customers’ information is paramount, and we continually strive to exceed industry standards in cybersecurity.”

As a result of this certification, customers can trust that their data is protected through stringent protocols, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. Further, they can ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards while extending asset lifespans and mitigating risk at their facilities.

About Antea

Antea specializes in RBI-driven asset integrity management software with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Power Generation industries worldwide. The company’s innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Their solutions are backed by unparalleled data management services, delivering complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.