Converge360 Expands its Horizons to Include Security, Safety and Education Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Converge 360, part of 1105 Media—a leading B2B services provider whose sole mission is to help its customers grow their businesses—is excited to announce a significant expansion of its brand and services, accompanied by a comprehensive brand refresh.
Building on its strong foundation in enterprise technology, Converge360 — the #1 provider of AI news, training and education — is broadening its scope to encompass the security, safety and education sectors with the addition of seven well-known and trusted publications and media brands. These additions signify a significant enhancement of its service offerings.
These brands, all previously under other departments at 1105 Media, include Campus Security Today, Campus Technology, Environmental Protection, Occupational Health & Safety, Security Today, Spaces4Learning and THE Journal.
“Security, safety and education are critical areas in today's rapidly changing world,” said Dan LaBianca, President of Converge360. “By integrating these essential sectors into our coverage, we can better serve the evolving needs of our clients and address the growing demand for integrated marketing solutions across crucial B2B industries.”
1105 Media CEO Rajeev Kapur added, “This welcomed change also allows Converge360 to further fulfill our mission of being the #1 provider of AI news, training and education to the audiences we serve, showing our commitment to valuable and insightful content that helps professionals thrive.”
This strategic expansion is accompanied by the launch of a vibrant new logo, redesigned website and a compelling new slogan, "Buyers for Your Business Delivered. Your Education, Safety, Security and Technology B2B Experts," symbolizing Converge360's dynamic and ongoing approach to helping businesses succeed.
“With a broader scope and a renewed brand identity, we’re well-positioned to meet the needs of our expanding audience, foster growth and drive businesses forward in an ever-evolving environment,” LaBianca said.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
