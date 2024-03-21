Frame-and-Clip System Attaches Oversized Heat Sinks
New pcbCLIP frame-and-clip system mounts larger, higher-performing heat sinks onto smaller, high-power PCB components.NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced pcbCLIP, a frame-and-clip system for mounting larger, higher-performing heat sinks onto smaller, high-power PCB components. The new mounting system features a durable plastic frame with a peel-and-stick bottom surface that bonds directly to a PCB, around 10 x 10mm BGAs, ASICs, and other hot-running DSPs. When the plastic frame is in place, pcbCLIP’s stainless steel clip runs through the heat sink’s fins and locks securely with the frame.
The pcbCLIP system enables the attachment of larger, higher heat-dissipating heat sinks, with lengths and widths (L x W) beyond those of the hot component, and that cannot be reliably attached with thermal tape alone. The system’s stainless-steel clip provides secure attachment, with steady, even pressure.
The pcbCLIP frame clip is made of a flame-retardant PC-ABS plastic blend. Its mounting side features a strong 3M pressure sensitive adhesive. The metal clip is detachable if component access is needed.
In addition to their larger L x W dimensions, the ATS straight fin heat sinks used with pcbCLIP have high aspect ratios, with higher fins to increase heat dissipation. These heat sinks are 18.25 x 25.0 mm in L x W, and heights from 12.5 to 22.0mm. Their thermal resistance is as low as 2.1°C/W. All heat sinks ship with a pre-attached thermal interface material (TIM) on their mounting side.
Along with standard sizes of pcbCLIP and the ATS heat sinks, custom designs are available from ATS for fitting different application specifics.
For more information about pcbCLIP and ATS heat sinks, visit https://www.qats.com/eShop.aspx?q=pcbCLIP or contact Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. at (1) 781-769-2800 or by email: ats-hq@qats.com.
About Advanced Thermal Solutions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.
