High-level event highlights Ukraine's progress towards alignment with EU energy and climate governance

The high-level event titled "Energy and Climate Governance in Ukraine - Towards Green Rebuilding" held today in Brussels marked a significant step in Ukraine’s progress in its draft integrated national energy and climate plan (NECP) and addressing key energy and climate policy dilemmas. Organized amidst military aggression and green rebuilding efforts, the event provided a platform for insightful discussions and exchanges among stakeholders from Ukraine, the European Commission, Energy Community Secretariat, EU Member States, and key Brussels based institutions.

Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, delivered a keynote statement, highlighting the importance of aligning Ukraine with the EU energy and climate governance model. Her remarks were followed by insights from Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy (online), further underscoring the significance of this process for the country's future.

The event commenced with a focus on showcasing the progress in aligning Ukraine with the EU energy policy and climate goals under the umbrella of the NECP. German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine (online), along with Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General of DG ENER, and Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, provided valuable insights into Ukraine's draft NECP and its role in green rebuilding efforts, emphasizing its close links with the recently adopted Ukraine Facility.

A panel discussion, moderated by Michal Kurtyka, Chair of the High-Level Advisory Group on National Energy and Climate Plan for Ukraine, facilitated an engaging dialogue within the context of building back better. Distinguished speakers included: Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister of Economy, Ukraine, Mechthild Wörsdörfer, Deputy Director-General of DG ENER, representatives of DG NEAR and CLIMA, Ambassador Stefano Verrecchia (representing Italian Presidency in G7), and Till Spannagel from the German Permanent Representation to the EU, who brought in the context of the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held on 10-11 June this year in Berlin.

In his concluding remarks, Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, reiterated the Secretariat's commitment to support Ukraine in finalizing the NECP, in line with the recommendations to be provided, and to further facilitate effective monitoring and implementation of the plan in accordance with the Secretariat’s mandate.