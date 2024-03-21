21 March 2024

Ashgabat and Rome aim to deepen cultural ties

On March 20, 2024, the Turkmen delegation held a meeting with the leadership of the City Council of Rome.

The parties noted the importance of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy in various directions with an emphasis on cultural and humanitarian ties. At the same time, successful long-term interaction between countries in the field of archeology and the maintenance of cultural heritage was noted.

In the framework of the meeting, a document was signed on holding an archaeological exhibition of Turkmenistan at the Capitoline Museum in Rome in 2025.