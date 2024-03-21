21 March 2024

Transport in the spotlight of Turkmen-Italian negotiations

During the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Rome, on March 20, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Chakiyev with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Italy Matteo Salvini. The meeting was also attended by representatives of key state agencies in the Italian transport sector.

The parties discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of railway and maritime transport.

As a result of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the ports of Italy and Naples.