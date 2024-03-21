Submit Release
Turkmenistan and Italy intend to expand bilateral cooperation

21 March 2024

Turkmenistan and Italy intend to expand bilateral cooperation

On March 20, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov was in the Italian Republic.

During the visit in Rome, negotiations were held between the Turkmen delegation and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the development of bilateral relations in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. Positive interaction was noted within international organizations, in particular the UN.

The parties also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

During the meeting, a Cooperation Program was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Italy for 2024-2025.

