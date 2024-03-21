21 March 2024

Negotiations with representatives of international organizations were held in Rome

On March 20, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Lario.

The parties discussed the current development and prospects for cooperation in the agricultural sector between Turkmenistan and this organization.

On the same day, a meeting of the Turkmen delegation with the Deputy Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Maurizio Martina took place.

The parties discussed joint current and planned projects. During the meeting, Turkmenistan’s interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of food security in the context of climate change was especially noted.

The parties agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in the field of agriculture.