AVer Europe Partners with Sidev to Expand its Distributor Landscape

AVer Europe & Sidev Partnership

AVer Europe announced a new distributor partnership with SIDEV, a renowned audiovisual solutions distributor based in France.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, is pleased to announce a new distributor partnership with SIDEV, a renowned audiovisual solutions distributor based in France. As an exclusive distributor accessible solely to professional integrators and resellers, SIDEV has been a stalwart supporter of audiovisual professionals across France for over three decades.

Known for its commitment to innovation, SIDEV serves as a facilitator in guiding clients toward cutting-edge audiovisual solutions. With a genuine passion for the industry, SIDEV collaborates closely with clients, leveraging their extensive knowledge to make informed technological choices and meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving AV landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome SIDEV to our network of esteemed partners. Their longstanding commitment to the audiovisual sector and dedication to innovation align perfectly with AVer's values. This strategic partnership will undoubtedly enhance our presence in the French market, allowing us to better serve our customers and further solidify our position as a leader in the AV industry." - Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe

"An excellent manufacturing quality, reliability and ease of operation are fundamental to be part of our catalogue. The AVer manufacturer has all these qualities but not only! The product lines precisely reflect the demands of our different markets, surely the result of a careful market study and an outstanding responsiveness. It is precisely in this shared DNA that Sidev and AVer ultimately had to work together. ", says Jean-Luc Perrier, SIDEV Technical Director

Lionel ROUDIL - Managing Director of SIDEV commented:

"AVer has been a strategic partner of the MIDWICH Group for several years and I am delighted that we too can launch our collaboration with them within the French market. AVer solutions will allow us to keep expanding our Unified Communication and Capture offer, both in the Corporate and Education markets, to be always as close as possible to our customers' expectations. AVer and SIDEV have a DNA firmly focused on the Professional Audiovisual sector, I am convinced that this technical and commercial merger will bring a lot to our respective developments on the French market and to our offer of common value with our integrator partners.”

AVer Europe looks forward to a successful collaboration with SIDEV, bringing together their strengths to meet the growing demand for advanced audiovisual solutions in France.

For more information about the partners, please visit: www.avereurope.com and www.sidev.fr

ABOUT SIDEV

SIDEV has been supporting audiovisual professionals for more than 30 years.

In Lyon and Paris, SIDEV has been a key player in audiovisual solutions for professionals (video, audio and unified communication) for more than 30 years. A subsidiary of the MIDWICH Group, the leading distributor of audiovisual solutions, SIDEV relies on strong and lasting partnerships with the biggest brands in the market and on the expertise of its 90 committed and passionate employees.

ABOUT AVER EUROPE

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

