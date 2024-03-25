Bold Prime wins two prestigious accolades in Asia

Best Forex Broker Asia 2024 Most Trusted Broker Asia 2024 Bold Prime is a global forex broker committed to providing customers all over the world with the best possible trading experience. Bold Prime is one of the pioneers in the CFD Brokerage Industry, providing institutional level performance and technology with retail-like accessibility.

Bold Prime has been granted two distinguished awards by International Business Magazine for its wide range of solutions for people involved in forex trading.

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Prime, a 2020 established global forex broker company based out of the island nation of the Union of the Comoros, has been granted two distinguished awards by UAE-based online business news publishing portal, International Business Magazine. The award titles are - Best Forex Broker Asia 2024 and Most Trusted Broker Asia 2024 The judging panel have scrutinized and contemplated on the reliability, transparency, and top-notch customer service of this global forex broker company.

International Business Magazine conducted a thorough analysis of multiple forex brokers in order to determine which were the most innovative and rapidly growing companies in the Asian market. Bold Prime made a big impression by displaying their unmatched growth, state-of-the-art technology, client-centric attitude, and—most importantly—their wholesome inclusion of traders from all skill levels and proficiency. The jury has extended special appreciation for the user-friendly platform with its advanced trading tools.

Bold Prime began by bringing together professionals from various financial services sectors to offer institutional-grade performance and technology at a retail-like accessibility level. Today, Bold Prime provides a large selection of trading instruments, quick execution times, and competitive spreads. Additionally, they offer educational resources, such as Bold Prime Trading School, a hub for learning where traders of all skill levels may participate and deepen their grasp of the intricate world of trading.

International Business Magazine observes that Asian traders have responded favourably to Bold Prime's commitment to offering a smooth and transparent trading experience, which has led to the company's outstanding success and recognition from industry insiders. The International Business Magazine award highlights Bold Prime's capacity to adjust to changing market conditions, foresee customer needs, and provide creative solutions that enable traders to realise their financial objectives.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine, comments, "Bold Prime has been crowned with twin awards, strengthening its position as a leading broker in the Asian market. Their remarkable performance, profound understanding of the market, and capacity to cater to the specific demands of customers in the area made them stand out to us. This esteemed distinction has been made possible in large part by Bold Prime's performance throughout Asia."

Teng, Chief Regional Officer – APAC expresses gratitude, “We are thankful for this recognition from one of the most reputed business magazines. In the business world, these accolades are highly valued, and Bold Prime is proud to have received one. The diligence and commitment of our team have paid off. Going forward, we'll keep working to earn our clients' trust and deliver the greatest services possible. This honour bolsters Bold Prime's dedication to openness, safety, and dependable services."

About Bold Prime

Bold Prime is a global forex broker committed to providing customers all over the world with the best possible trading experience. Bold Prime has become a market leader in the Forex sector by emphasising innovation, openness, and customer satisfaction. To empower traders of all skill levels, the company provides an extensive array of trading tools, educational materials, and an intuitive platform.

https://myboldprime.com/

About International Business Magazine:

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. They deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

https://intlbm.com/