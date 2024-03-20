Help’s On The Way Update and Concert

Press release from Help’s On The Way:

Hello community, ilaria and Jason Ballard here speaking to give some update to the community about our non profit project, Help’s On The Way, an organization located in Sohum that raises funds to develop music and art programs for kids and the community.

We have been working hard to achieve our commitment and our goals for our new organization and of course on the top of a very busy life it has not been easy to develop our vision.

But we didn’t give up on our mission and here are some updates for you.

We have been in contact with different realities in Humboldt County and we are hoping to have some fun workshops for kids going on for this summer: we really hope that they are going to happen and we can’t wait to announce them.

In the meanwhile our vision got bigger and now we are working hard to start a new youth center in the area where we can develop music and art programs for our kids, where local youth can hangout, play sport, dance, have tutoring support and be trained.

An open space available for youth 6 days per week that offers interesting activities and recall their interest on several levels, keeping them out of the street and out of trouble.

With this project we are also planning on giving employment to local people for different positions, and have available tutors for the youth in the community to help them with any school struggle.

You will say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one!!

While our dream becomes true and bigger we are also keeping having events to raise funds for our youth center and we decided to have a Spring Fling in Redway CA at the Mateel Community Center on April 5th&6th with the DAVID NELSON BAND, special guest JAY LANE.

JAY LANE, one of the best drummers in America is going to join Wally Ingram for both shows.

We are going to have two shows with 2 drummers and it’s going to be epic!!!!

We will offer dinner plates both nights with meat and vegetarian options starting from 6pm.

KIDS 0-12 are free and tickets are available on eventbrite.com, on the Mateel website and at the Liquor Store in Redway for $40 each.

We really hope to see everyone there to show us support and thanks to all the people that have been collaborating with us until now.

If you want to be involved or have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected] and if you are a music teacher, please touch base with us ASAP.