Mother’s Day Brunch at Julia Morgan Home on May 11th

Treat that someone special to brunch, a champagne toast and a historical tale of the Julia Morgan home on Mother’s Day weekend!

Brunch will be catered by J Catering and here’s what you have to look forward to on the menu:

Choice of Egg Benedict breakfast cup or Egg Florentine breakfast cup, accompanied by a seasonal fruit platter, assorted breakfast breads, and chocolate mousse or russian creme w/ raspberry compote.

For more information please contact Tanya at 707-272-8668 or email [email protected] .

Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-weekend-saturday-brunch-tickets-859772150647?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

