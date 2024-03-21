Call to the Capitols Event ‘decrying perceived infringements on fundamental rights’

Press release from the Oracle Method Group:

In a groundbreaking initiative, the grassroots #DontMessWithOurKids movement has called for a nationwide day of prayer and protest at every state capitol and the District of Columbia on April 13, 2024, decrying perceived infringements on fundamental rights including the right to govern children’s medical care, raise them in sexual purity, worship freely, and speak without censorship.

The “Call to the Capitols” — a call to stand and pray at every state capitol and the District of Columbia. It is urging the American Church to pray, fast, and stand in opposition to these injustices. The event for California will be held at the California State Capitol, April 13, 1-3 p.m., and will include prayer, communion, and reformation strategies.

“People might be unaware of where we are as a nation,” said one of the organizers, “we are in the last stand for America. There are women of all ages all across America who have had enough. The attack on our kids has gone too far.”

#DontMessWithOurKids believes strongly in the power of prayer, and all those who wish to stand and intercede for the nation and its children are invited to attend. For more information and to get involved, visit dontmesswithourkids.us/capitols.