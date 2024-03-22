Contecon Guayaquil S.A. Enhances Port Efficiency with Identec Solutions' Terminal Tracker Implementation
CGSA successfully integrates Terminal Tracker, a state-of-the-art solution by Identec Solutions, to improve yard operation visibility and planning efficiency.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Overview
CGSA has recently marked a significant milestone by going live with Identec Solutions' Terminal Tracker. This strategic move has empowered the planning team at CGSA with unparalleled visibility and real-time awareness of yard activities. The project was carried out in phases. As do not interfere with day-to-day usage and operation of machines, it started with a single Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane. Terminal Tracker demonstrated from the beginning the promised capability to deliver accurate stow positions (PDS automation), container weights, and other vital information to the Terminal Operating System (TOS). CGSA embarked on a full-scale implementation across its RTG fleet after a successful first phase.
Martin Moreda, COO of CGSA, highlighted the project's transformative impact, stating, "The implementation of Terminal Tracker represents a dynamic change to our container terminal operations. It has increased our operational visibility and enhanced the efficiency and security of cargo handling within our terminal."
Julian Galvis, VP Sales Marine & Ports Americas at Identec Solutions, added, "Our collaboration with CGSA showcases the strength of Terminal Tracker in optimizing terminal operations. We are proud to support CGSA in their mission to improve service quality and operational efficiency."
This collaboration between CGSA and Identec Solutions demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to port terminal operations, leveraging technology to achieve higher efficiency, port safety, and productivity. The successful implementation of Terminal Tracker sets a new standard for ports globally, positioning CGSA at the forefront of innovative operational management.
About CGSA
CGSA is the world's leading banana exporting port, boasting a sprawling infrastructure of 1,268,798 sq m and advanced handling machinery. Since its inauguration in 2007, CGSA has committed to technological advancements to boost operational efficiency and ensure the security of customer cargo.
About Identec Solutions' Terminal Tracker
Terminal Tracker by Identec Solutions revolutionizes operations planning and fleet management for container terminals. Designed for seamless integration into existing IT landscapes, it facilitates real-time data-driven decision-making, optimizing safety, productivity, and operational efficiency. Its comprehensive features cover every aspect of terminal operations, ensuring assets are efficiently utilized, and operational plans are easily adaptable to changing needs.
https://www.identecsolutions.com/terminal-tracker-for-smart-terminals
About Identec Solutions
At IDENTEC SOLUTIONS we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com
