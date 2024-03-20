Congratulatory telegrams from a number of heads of state on the occasion of the International Navruz Holiday

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On the festive days of Navruz, congratulatory telegrams on behalf of a number of heads of state and government of foreign countries are arriving to the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of the International Navruz Holiday. The following is stated in them:

The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in his telegram to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, writes as follows:

"Dear Mr. President,

I would like to sincerely thank you for your warm greetings on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year. In connection with the coming of the traditional holiday of Tajikistan - Navruz, let me express sincere congratulations to you and the people of Tajikistan on behalf of the Government of the People's Republic of China and the people of China as well as on my own behalf.

In May last year, you made a successful state visit to the People's Republic of China. We held a productive and fruitful meeting with you and announced the establishment of the China-Tajikistan Community of Common Destiny, which will create new historical opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

I highly appreciate the development of China-Tajikistan relations and I am ready to work together with you to promote the strengthening of traditional friendship between our countries, to deepen all-round beneficial cooperation, to further the modernization of China and Tajikistan in order to introduce more practical content in the path of jointly building a Community of Common Destiny.

I wish you good health and significant success in your work!

I wish happiness and well-being to the friendly people of Tajikistan!"

In the congratulations of the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, it is stated:

"Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I send our warm wishes to you and the people of Tajikistan as you celebrate Navruz.

Our nations have come together over the last year to increase economic connectivity and address the climate crisis. My Administration remains committed to working together to promote peace, security, and prosperity in Central Asia. As we begin this season of new beginnings and possibilities, I look forward to finding new ways to deepen our partnership.

Navruz muborak!"

The following is reflected in the congratulatory letter of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

My dear brother!

I am glad to sincerely congratulate and express my best wishes to you and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the occasion of the spring revival and renewal holiday, the Eastern New Year - Navro'z.

Our friendly peoples, who share common history, culture and traditions, always look forward to the Navro'z holiday, which for centuries purposefully unites people, awakens great virtues in the hearts, and embodies the ideas of humanity and goodness.

I would like to emphasize that our upcoming top-level meetings and the full practical implementation of all the agreements reached between us will serve as a solid foundation for fulfilling such aspirations of our peoples and ensuring the prosperity of our countries.

I believe that thanks to our political will and joint efforts, our relations will continue to develop in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership.

On these festive days, I wish you strong health, family happiness and new successes in your responsible activities, and peace and prosperity to the multinational people of Tajikistan."

The congratulatory message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads as follows:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Please accept our sincere congratulations on the spring holiday common to all of us - Nauryz.

The Nauryz holiday that our brotherly peoples especially honor as the beginning of well-being and unity, herald of goodness and creativity, is marked with good intentions and great hopes and dreams. May this bright holiday enlighten with its warmth our peoples, who are bound by a common destiny, give them well-being, and bring happiness.

I am sure that the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, which are based on strong friendship and mutual support, will continue their rapid development for the benefit of our close peoples.

On this festive day, Honorable Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you new successes in your highly responsible state activities and happiness and well-being to every family of Tajikistan."

Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said in his congratulation:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I congratulate you on the great spring holiday - Nauryz!

Let this holiday, which is our common tradition and has been marked for centuries as the harbinger of spring and new initiatives, a symbol of brotherhood and cooperation, enlighten us with its warmth and bring joy and prosperity to our countries.

Taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, I wish you, Honorable Emomali Sharifovich, good health, boundless happiness, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Tajikistan."

The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, sent the following congratulatory letter:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I sincerely congratulate you and all the brotherly people of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the International Nowruz Holiday!

This happy holiday, which is widely celebrated in many countries of the world, marks the beginning of spring and the rebirth of nature. Honorable traditions and cultural customs of Nowruz help promote solidarity and mutual understanding, and facilitate strengthening peace and friendship between peoples, which are considered among the topical issues of the modern world.

On these festive days, I wish you and all the people of your country happiness, well-being and prosperity."

In the congratulatory letter of the Chairman of the People's Council of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, it is written:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the International Holiday of Nowruz!

Nowruz holiday embodies the eternal values of humanity - peace, harmony and friendship. Nowruz encompasses noble traditions formed over thousands of years, and nowadays it has turned into a holiday that demonstrates the triumph of the highest principles of humanity and hard work, and calls for friendship, charity and peaceful coexistence.

May this good holiday bring peace, joy and new initiatives to you and all the people of your country!"

In the congratulatory letter of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, it is stated in particular:

"I congratulate and felicitate the friendly and civilized nation of the Republic of Tajikistan on the arrival of the dawn of nature, the rotation of the earth and the beginning of the solar Hijri year 1403 (2024).

Nowruz is an ancient universal ritual of charity, which has its roots in the rich, millennia-old culture and civilization of the peoples of this ancient area, a precious heritage and a sign of the virtues and nobility of the ancestors who lived in the Nowruz civilization area.

The message of Nowruz is a message of peace and peaceful coexistence and a symbol of unity and reconciliation. I hope that with the arrival of the spring season and the prosperity of the nature and changes of the earth, good and pleasant feelings will flourish in the hearts and souls of all people, impurities will be removed from human behavior and actions, and there will be a deep development in the condition of peoples, so that we can witness the progress and perfection of humanity...

With the hope of establishing better and broader relations between the neighbors of the Nowruz area and wishing for a year full of blessings and joy, I pray to the Almighty God for Your Excellency's health and success, and wish the well-being and happiness to the people of the Republic of Tajikistan."

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote in his congratulation:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

In connection with the Novruz holiday, which is the embodiment of the rich historical and cultural heritage of our peoples, I express my sincere congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Tajikistan.

This holiday, which is a clear sign of endless love for mother nature, has become a bearer of high values and always brings people closer together. Observance of the ancient traditions of Novruz, which are the gift of the spring mood, with its variety, shows respect for our centuries-old cultural heritage.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen the friendship and brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your sincere congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of my re-election to the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In these happy days, I wish you long-term health and happiness, well-being and permanent prosperity to the brotherly people of Tajikistan."

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, sent the following congratulatory letter:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On behalf of the Kyrgyz people and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and the people of Tajikistan on the occasion of Nooruz holiday. This holiday, which is celebrated by our people, symbolizes the arrival of the long-awaited spring and the awakening of nature.

Nooruz is a sign of traditions and cultural values shared by our peoples. I am sure that the relations between the two countries will be strengthened and deepened in the spirit of mutual trust, friendship and good neighborliness.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you good health, well-being and success in your state activities, peace and prosperity to the people of Tajikistan."

In the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, it is said:

"Your Excellency, dear Brother, Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Tajikistan (may God protect him)

Assalamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu,

With great pleasure, we sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Navruz, and we wish you good health, happiness, and the Government and people of the brotherly country of Tajikistan - an unprecedented development and prosperity.

Please, Your Excellency, accept our sincere greetings and highest consideration."

The arrival of congratulatory letters to the Leader of the Nation continues.