Massachusetts Residents Invited to Take the National Financial Literacy Test to Compete with the Rest of the U.S. States
Individuals and organizations are invited to test their financial knowledge and compare their results with over 100,000 other participants across the US.
Once people become financially stable enough to be active in the world, to change things that affect them – that’s when we’ll see more equity and progress.”WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellis Cropper, founding Advisory Board Member of the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC), is sponsoring a National Financial Literacy Test across the state of Massachusetts. The test was developed by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the MFEC’s parent organization, to measure people’s core financial capabilities across 10 key topic areas.
— Ellis Cropper
Individuals and organizations who want to take the financial literacy test and access results here.
The goal of the sponsorship is to encourage as many state residents as possible to take the test, so their results can be compared with those from other states around the country. This comparison will provide a clear picture of the need for financial education in Massachusetts and how to target that education for maximum benefit. Schools and organizations may leverage the test and test scores to bring financial wellness resources to Massachusetts communities and comply with the state’s public school standards for financial education.
Ellis Cropper, Army Major (Retired), holds ChFC® and CLTC® credentials and has worked as a financial professional for New York Life Insurance since 2018. Now Ellis is branching out into the financial wellness arena, leading financial education initiatives in middle and high schools in his hometown of Worcester and across the state. As a founding member of the MFEC, Cropper feels highly motivated to promote financial stability and freedom among his fellow Bay Staters.
The National Financial Literacy Test is a 30-question measure that evaluates people’s ability to earn money and manage their personal finances. Questions cover core topics including budgeting and savings, income and taxes, compounding interest, risk management, investment strategies, credit choices, jobs and careers, and more.
“I have a deep-rooted passion for raising financial literacy,” comments Ellis Cropper regarding his sponsorship of the financial literacy test in Massachusetts. “Money has an impact on every area of life. Once people become financially stable enough to be active in the world, to change things that affect them – that’s when we’ll see more equity and progress.” Cropper encourages all Massachusetts residents – from all age groups and backgrounds – to take the test.
Cropper’s generous support enables the NFEC to provide the financial literacy test for free to all . The test is designed for all ages, from youth through mature adults. Once people complete the quiz, they learn their results immediately, providing an opportunity for self-improvement.
Offering this financial literacy test across Massachusetts is just one component of Ellis Cropper’s vision of making a positive community impact by helping his fellow citizens move toward greater financial freedom. Illuminating the current need for financial education across the state will help guide the MFEC toward achieving its goals.
The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council represents one state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider of financial education and a Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC’s state chapters help the organization accomplish its mission of increasing financial health worldwide, one community at a time.
