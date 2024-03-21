Element Urns Expands its US Manufacturing Presence
The company has expanded its US manufacturing footprint and is now producing urns and keepsakes in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, and California.
We’re excited to expand our U.S. manufacturing footprint while continuing to offer the highest quality, reasonably priced urns and keepsakes to our funeral home partners.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Urns is excited to announce that it has expanded its manufacturing footprint in the United States. This includes increasing the capacity of its Colorado facility to produce additional eco-friendly urns, jewelry keepsakes, and other memorial items. In addition, Element Urns is now producing a wide range of urns and keepsakes made from wood, metal, ceramics, and glass at facilities in Illinois, Ohio and California. The company also has its Living Urn tree nurseries in Tennessee, Colorado, and New York.
— Mark Brewer, President
Mark Brewer, company President commented, “We’re excited to expand our U.S. manufacturing footprint while continuing to offer the highest quality, reasonably priced urns and keepsakes to our funeral home partners. We are committed to continuing to invest in high quality U.S. manufacturing and provide folks with good jobs right here in America.”
Brewer continues, “An additional advantage of producing urns and keepsakes here in the U.S. includes faster production and delivery times. We believe this is a major benefit for our funeral home partners as we can re-supply some of our more popular urns quickly and don’t have to wait months to get restocked from offshore.”
To learn more about Element Urns product offering, click here.
About Element Urns
Element Urns, a division of The Living Urn, offers funeral homes with best-of-class urns, keepsakes, jewelry, and other memorial options. With its premium product line and customization services, families can honor their loved one with an urn and memorial experience that is more meaningful, personal, and memorable.
Steve Hensley
Element Urns
+1 855-777-8767
info@ElementUrns.com