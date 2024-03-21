Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Infrastructure: Smart Load Management to Propel Economic Advantages

Kia EV9 with Webasto Go Portable Dual-Voltage EV Charger. Photo credit: Webasto Charging Systems, Inc.

MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webasto Charging Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, which recently announced its divestment of the charging business to Transom Capital Group, is poised to transform the landscape of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with its pioneering insights into smart load management. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. aims to redefine the standards of EV infrastructure by introducing innovative load management techniques that maximize efficiency and economic benefits.

Building upon its commitment to innovation, the company emphasizes the pivotal role of dynamic load management within EV infrastructure. By optimizing power and load distribution in real-time, factors such as surplus charging, grid peak times, and weather conditions are seamlessly integrated into the charging process, reducing strain on the power grid while enhancing the user experience.

Moreover, Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. underscores the importance of integrating Distributed Energy Resources (DER) grids into the EV infrastructure. Leveraging locally available capacity further enhances energy sustainability, creating a more efficient and cost-effective ecosystem.

"Innovations in EV infrastructure are at the heart of our vision for the future," says Michael Schoenberger, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. "We are continuously exploring opportunities to enhance the accessibility and sustainability of EV charging solutions. As part of our commitment, we aim to develop solutions that reduce installation costs and accelerate the convenience for EV owners. Our focus remains on leveraging advancements such as cloud-based load-balancing networks to drive widespread adoption and contribute to a greener, more sustainable transportation landscape.”

As the world transitions towards electric mobility, Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. remains at the forefront of innovation, empowering EV drivers, communities, and businesses to embrace the economic advantages of EV ecosystems. The company is committed to shaping a future where electric vehicles drive environmental stewardship and economic prosperity through education, collaboration, and cutting-edge technologies.

For more information about Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. and its revolutionary approach to electric vehicle infrastructure, please visit EVSolutions.com. Meet the Webasto Charging Systems experts at the EV Charging Summit & Expo, March 21-22, in Las Vegas, NV, at Booth #505 to discuss Load Management and learn more about the innovative EV Supply Equipment products and solutions.

About Webasto:

As a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry, Webasto is one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. In development, manufacturing and sales, the company focuses on roof systems on the one hand and on vehicle electrification on the other hand. The product range includes, openable and fixed panoramic roofs, electric high-voltage heaters and batteries, as well as thermo management solutions. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2022, the Group generated sales of over 4 billion euros and employed about 16,800 people at more than 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto.com

About Transom

Transom Capital Group is a leading private equity firm specializing in middle market investments. The firm actively seeks to build long-term value by partnering with established companies and assisting them in achieving transformative growth. Transom's proprietary functional pattern recognition capabilities, access to capital, and a proven value creation methodology combines with management’s industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom's headquarters are located in Los Angeles, California. www.transomcap.com

