Electric Pilot training program launched in Mandurah, Western Australia
Electro Instructor Gareth Lloyd shows a student the avionics inside the Pipistrel electric sports aircraft
The Royal Aero Club of WA launches Electric Pilot Training for lower cost, lower emissions Commercial Pilot recruiting
No more dipping fuel tanks, no more topping up the oil, no more carburetor ice, no more mixture control”MANDURAH, WA, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skies of Mandurah are a little greener with the launch of a new electric sport pilot training program. This innovative program, deployed by the Royal Aero Club of WA, aims to train pilots in the use of electric aircraft, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly aviation practices.
The program will be the first of its kind in the Peel region, offering aspiring pilots the opportunity to learn how to fly using electric aircraft in the sport category as a foundation and springboard to a career in aviation as a commercial pilot or flight school instructor.
With the increasing concern over carbon emissions and their impact on the environment, the use of electric aircraft is gaining popularity in the aviation industry. The Royal Aero Club of WA is taking a proactive step towards promoting sustainable aviation practices by introducing this training program.
The electric sport pilot training program will be conducted by experienced and certified instructors, who have undergone specialized training in electric aircraft. The program will cover all aspects of flying an electric aircraft, from pre-flight checks to navigation and emergency procedures. Students will also have the opportunity to fly solo and gain hands-on experience in the cockpit of an electric aircraft.
Strong easterlies and the summer heat haven't deterred the newest operation at the club, now an approved RA-AUS training provider.
Newly appointed RA-AUS Senior Instructor and CASA Grade 3 instructor, Gareth Lloyd, with full-time 15yr old high school student, Johntie Schulz, managed to progress through the Recreational Pilot Certificate (RPC) syllabus quickly and efficiently in our newly crosshired RA-AUS composite training aircraft, the Slovenian Pipistrel Alpha Electro.
'The Electro is unique. It doesn't need AVGAS, or Jet A1, but a healthy supply of electrons supplied by its two onboard 10.5Kw battery packs. No more dipping fuel tanks, no more topping up the oil, no more carburetor ice, no more mixture control, the Electro's 60Kw electric motor does not need or suffer from these ailments' said Lloyd.
'Johntie's full-time training saw him flying his 1st solo circuit in a gentle afternoon Mandurah sea breeze. This is a massive milestone in aviation, and all before Johntie is legally able to operate a motor vehicle. It just shows, with great training and mentoring, you can achieve anything you put your mind to!'
Murray Field has been the ideal venue for the Aero Club to commence RA-AUS Ab-initio training, with plenty of landing options, quick access to the surrounding airspace to train, and spectacular scenery of Mandurah and the Peel Inlet.
The Royal Aero Club of WA is excited to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable aviation practices in Western Australia. The program is open to anyone with a passion for flying and a desire to make a positive impact on the environment. The Royal Aero Club of WA is currently accepting applications for the program, with the first batch of students already in training. With this new lower-cost, lower-emissions program, the Royal Aero Club of WA is not only promoting eco-friendly Aviation, but also paving the way for the future of flight.
The future is electric
