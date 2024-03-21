Hall of Fame Coach Sherri Cole Helps NexGen Fitness Create Best Possible Culture
NexGen Fitness is very proud to have Sherri Coale, Hall of Fame Coach, Best Selling Author serving as the NexGen's Culture Coach speaking at NexGen events.
After years of watching Coach Coale create culture that was not only contagious within her team but throughout their entire organization, I knew we had to have her help develop the culture at NexGen.”PROSPER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen Fitness is very proud to have Sherri Coale, Hall of Fame Coach, Best Selling Author and speaker helping NexGen Fitness create the best possible culture. Sherri serves as the NexGen Fitness Culture Coach providing guidance and speaking at NexGen training events. Retired University of Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball coach, Sherri brings over 35 years of coaching experience to the NexGen Fitness team. Since leaving her collegiate coaching position Sherri has been speaking and writing her Amazon Best Seller book, Rooted to Rise.
— Brian Andrews, Director of Fitness and Expansion
As an award-winning basketball coach, Sherri spent years ensuring that the teams she coached operated as well-oiled machines, executing the plans laid out for them and working together to achieve their goals. As NexGen’s Culture Coach she strives to ensure the company culture leads to a team that will enjoy the same success. “Successful enterprises are so because of the people who breathe life into them. Every NexGen Studio’s goal is to create an environment where people can do their best work.” Sherri Coale, NexGen Fitness Culture Coach.
"We were searching for a way to ensure our corporate team and franchisees would enjoy the best possible corporate experience. After years of watching Coach Coale create a culture that was not only contagious within her team but throughout their entire organization, I knew we had to have her help us develop the culture we want at NexGen Fitness. A culture which exemplifies our corporate values and allows all of our franchisees to operate in the very best environment." Brian Andrews, Director of Fitness and Expansion NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation.
Sherri’s ability to meld differing personalities into a cohesive team makes her a perfect fit for NexGen Fitness. With the growth in both the number of franchisees and corporate team members, Sherri is in the perfect position to spearhead the drive toward continuing to build an outstanding culture at NexGen.
NexGen Fitness continues to expand its concept, systems, and methodology into new areas and is actively seeking franchising partners, where there is a proven opportunity and exceptional market fit. “As NexGen’s growth continues we are honored to have Sherri as a member of our team. Her help ensuring new franchise owners and team members are a part of the NexGen culture is a valuable asset to the company as a whole.” Bryan Whatley, Founder and CEO NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation.
To learn more about ownership opportunities with NexGen Fitness Corporation, email corporate@nexgenfitness.com. Financing is available through the Small Business Administration for qualified franchisees. For more information visit https://www.NexGenFitness.com.
