Gronkowski Brothers Celebrate Opening NexGen Fitness and Recovery in Buffalo
Ribbon Cutting Event Set For May 1st
We know this model will make an incredible impact in the lives of our clients and while we considered a lot of locations for the first Gronk owned NexGen, we knew Buffalo was the best place.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski family are excited to announce the opening of their new fitness studio in downtown Buffalo. This Saturday May 1st, 2021, NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski brothers will be hosting an invitation-only ribbon cutting celebration as they bring this unique approach to fitness and personal training to downtown. The newest NexGen Fitness location occupies nearly 4,000 sq ft of space in the first-floor lobby at 50 Fountain Plaza and boasts not only the best in personal training, but also a variety of recovery and wellness services as well.
— Rob Gronkowski, Co-Owner NexGen Fitness Buffalo
Unlike a typical gym with shared fitness facilities in a group environment, NexGen Fitness offers upscale private personal training suites, with separate equipment and dedicated personal trainers. The private personal training suites and state-of-the-art equipment are never shared with a stranger and easily allow for social distancing. NexGen Fitness is committed to eliminating cookie-cutter fitness routines and offers fully individualized weight training, nutrition, and cardio programs designed for each person’s specific goals. The company is also introducing a new addition to its business model with the unveiling of NexGen Recovery, which offers rejuvenation through infrared saunas, a cutting-edge salt room and compression therapy services. NexGen Recovery aims to complete the fitness experience and allow faster recovery time, along with a multitude of health benefits.
“We are excited to officially open this new and revolutionary fitness concept in the city of Buffalo, which as many know is our hometown. We love what is happening with the growth in Buffalo and wanted to be a part of the vibrancy and resurgence of the city, especially in downtown. We know this model will make an incredible impact in the lives of our clients and while we considered a lot of locations for the first Gronk owned NexGen, we knew Buffalo was the best place," said Rob Gronkowski, co-owner of NexGen Fitness Buffalo. Dan Gronkowski, co-owner of NexGen Fitness Buffalo, followed his brother’s sentiment by stating “We are thrilled to be able to host this event and allow people to finally come in and see what we’ve been working so hard on, and why it will quickly become the preferred name in personal training and wellness in Buffalo.”
Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation said “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Dan and Gronk Nation by opening NexGen Fitness this weekend in Buffalo. The combined knowledge and expertise of NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski family will ensure that the people of Buffalo will have access to the finest personal training and recovery experience. We can’t wait for the great residents of Buffalo to come see what NexGen Fitness is all about.”
As NexGen Fitness continues to expand, they are actively seeking franchise partners, where there is a proven opportunity and exceptional market fit. To learn more about ownership opportunities with NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation, email franchising@nexgenfitness.com. Financing is available through the Small Business Administration for qualified franchisees. For more information visit https://www.NexGenFitness.com.
