NexGen Fitness Celebrates 10 Years
10 Years of Transforming Lives, One Session at a Time.
Thank you to our clients for trusting us to help them reach their goals. Thank you to our amazing trainers who work each day to provide the best service in the industry....Here’s to the next 10 years!”PROSPER, TEXAS, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 2nd 2012 a boutique high-end personal training studio opened its doors in Frisco, TX with the goal of disrupting a market that had become stagnant, and, for lack of a better term, gimmicky. NexGen Fitness was born out of the idea that personal training should be just that, personal. That individuals would thrive in a setting in which the attention was theirs, the goals were theirs and the results were sustainable. Although, at that moment, it was only one facility, the dream was big. Fast forward 10 years and over 425,000 personal training sessions later and this upscale, private concept is starting to really catch fire.
— Bryan Whatley, CEO NexGen Fitness
NexGen Fitness now spans six states with 23 studios in operation or set to open in 2022. NexGen’s success has led them into the world of franchising, where they have found a new way of serving those around them by offering ownership opportunities. Craig Tyler, COO of NexGen Fitness, points out that “The focus has always been on serving those we have the privilege of working with. Franchising allows us the chance to expand our reach and impact more lives through fitness than we could have done on our own. Additionally, we have seen individuals from within our own ranks rise up to become franchise owners and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help them realize a goal of business ownership.”
NexGen Fitness expects nothing short of tremendous growth as it moves into its second decade, but it’s the humble beginnings and immediate embrace of clients that will never be forgotten. “Thank you is all we can really say. Thank you to our clients for trusting us to help them reach their goals. Thank you to our amazing trainers who work each day to provide the best service in the industry. Finally, thank you to our franchisees for seeing the opportunity, understanding the mission, and choosing to help NexGen grow and impact more lives. Here’s to the next 10 years!” exclaimed Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness.
This is just the start for NexGen Fitness, as they are only now beginning to open up opportunities to outside franchisees in order to serve more areas throughout the country. They have worked diligently to fuel this new growth by establishing several key relationships with nationwide vendors and relaunching their entire website later this quarter to promote the franchise opportunity. NexGen is also pleased to have brought key individuals such as the famed sports family, the Gronkowskis, Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Jackie Stiles, and actress and entrepreneur Ashley Greene into the NexGen family as franchise studio owners. Additionally, they have expanded their product offering with the addition of Recovery services at select locations, including things like infrared saunas and Himalayan salt therapy. This franchise model is primed for expansion, with all of the focus being on driving their mission forward of transforming lives through their love of fitness. Congratulations goes out to their team for 10 years of hard work and the growth they are set to experience.
If you would like more information about how you can be a part of the incredible evolution NexGen Fitness is creating, please contact them at franchising@nexgenfitness.com.
