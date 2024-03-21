First-ever International Baccalaureate Event in New Brunswick Engages Community, Schools, and Government Officials
International Baccalaureate Organization
The International Baccalaureate (IB) develops lifelong learners who thrive and make a difference.
The IB Days in Atlantic Canada represents an opportunity to hear programme-focused stories from IB Educators in local IB World Schools.”NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) will host its first IB Days event in Fredericton, New Brunswick on 26-27 March in collaboration with the University of New Brunswick and the Atlantic Canada Association of IB World Schools, bringing together Canadian school leaders, educators, government officials, and the local community.
— International Baccalaureate
The IB Days in Atlantic Canada represents an opportunity to hear programme-focused stories from IB Educators in local IB World Schools. During workshops and presentations, participants will hear from IB students, alumni, educators and parents about the benefits of an IB education. Government officials including Mr. Dennis Cochrane, former deputy minister of education for both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and former mayor of Moncton, and Mary McDonald, IB/AP Lead at Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, will join the IB Days event.
Several regional Canadian universities including Dalhousie, St. Mary's, Mt. Allison, UNB, and St. Thomas will form a panel discussing why universities want IB students.
Canada’s focus on multilingualism is highlighted in the IB Days Atlantic Canada symposium, which facilitates conversations around multilingualism, including incorporating French, Gaelic, Indigenous, and mother tongue languages into its programmes. Above all, the event aims to introduce the IB to officials and community members involved in local education in Canada’s Atlantic region.
Members of the media are encouraged to attend any of the events and conduct interviews with IB leaders. They will be available to discuss IB’s presence in New Brunswick and throughout Atlantic Canada.
Discover more about the event here.
WHO
Heather Lapper, Development Manager at the IB (Canada)
Bob Poole, Government Relations at the IB (Canada)
WHEN
Tuesday, 26 March and Wednesday, 27 March 2024
WHERE:
University of New Brunswick
Marshall d'Avray Hall, Room 227
Fredericton, NB E3B 5A3
CONTACT
To discuss interviews or access, please contact Dan Rene at dan@danrene.com or media@ibo.org
About the IB
Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence.
Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,700 schools across 160 countries.
Please visit www.ibo.org/.
For more information, to schedule an interview or RSVP to the event, please contact IB Media at media@ibo.org
Dan Rene
Dan Rene Communications
+1 202-329-8357
email us here