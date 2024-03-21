American Paper Optics announces ‘Core 4’ Eclipse Glasses Safety Tips for April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

American Paper Optics is emphasizing eclipse eye safety tips with a “Core 4” quality check for eclipse glasses in preparation for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

To help viewers enjoy the magic of eclipses, American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit’s team has made 300+ million eclipse glasses over the past 34 years in their US-based factory in Memphis, Tennessee.

To help millions safely enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event, American Paper Optics is currently manufacturing 500,000 eclipse glasses per day and 75 million total for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse for consumers, schools, libraries, retail and resellers.

American Paper Optics is making custom eclipse glasses for Bill Nye - The Science Guy and The Planetary Society, NASA (2.3 million), the Moore Foundation (5 million for 10k libraries), and many more organizations, destinations and events.