American Paper Optics announces ‘Core 4’ Eclipse Glasses Safety Tips for April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
American Paper Optics is emphasizing eclipse eye safety tips with a “Core 4” quality check for eclipse glasses in preparation for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.
To help viewers enjoy the magic of eclipses, American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit’s team has made 300+ million eclipse glasses over the past 34 years in their US-based factory in Memphis, Tennessee.
To help millions safely enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event, American Paper Optics is currently manufacturing 500,000 eclipse glasses per day and 75 million total for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse for consumers, schools, libraries, retail and resellers.
American Paper Optics is making custom eclipse glasses for Bill Nye - The Science Guy and The Planetary Society, NASA (2.3 million), the Moore Foundation (5 million for 10k libraries), and many more organizations, destinations and events.
For the upcoming April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics is emphasizing eye safety tips with a “Core 4” quality check for eclipse glasses.
Based on manufacturing 300+ million eclipse glasses over the past 34 years in Memphis, Tennessee, and another 75 million for this 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit emphasizes, “Our eclipse glasses are rigorously tested by an American third party lab for ISO and CE Certification. It’s a lot of testing, but what’s more important than eye safety?”
To help millions get ready to safely view this epic event in the sky that will be even bigger than the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Jerit recommends reviewing their “Core 4” for all eclipse glasses, which includes:
1. ISO Certification – Are your eclipse glasses ISO-Certified to meet ISO Standards 12312-2?
2. High Quality Lenses – Are your lenses in good shape (no tears and extremely dark, 10,000x the darkness of sunglasses)? And for American Paper Optics, the lenses are silver on the front and black on the back.
3. American Made from a reputable vendor – Do you see American Paper Optics and/or a US-based manufacturer on the back of the eclipse glasses?
4. Manufacturer Directions – Do you see instructions for how to use the eclipse glasses on the eclipse glasses?
Jerit adds, “I also strongly recommend buying your eclipse glasses early from an American-based company to avoid a last-minute purchases from an unknown source. And check to make sure your eclipse glasses are recommended by the AAS - American Astronomical Society.”
To help millions safely enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event, American Paper Optics is currently manufacturing 500,000 eclipse glasses per day for consumers, schools, libraries, retail and resellers, travel destinations, agencies and others.
Their US-based factory offers 13 different optical lenses (ranging from $1.50 - $25 each), along with making custom eclipse glasses for organizations, events and charities. Consumers can buy in bulk on their website: https://www.eclipseglasses.com, and/or through other retail chains (Walmart, Lowes, Cracker Barrel, Warby Parker) and other partners.
Forbes’ Senior Contributor and Eclipse Writer Jamie Carter also recently recognized American Paper Optics' Plastic Eclipser HD eclipse glasses and Solar Snap - The Eclipse App Kit that lets consumers take epic eclipse photos on their smartphone in his "Best Solar Eclipse Glasses For April - Reviewed By An Expert" story (March 16, 2024).
For special projects, American Paper Optics is making custom eclipse glasses for NASA (2.3 million) for their 2023/2024 events, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation for 10k libraries across the U.S. (5 million), Perot Museum (1+ million), Warby Parker (500k), Indianapolis Motor Speedway eclipse watch party (100k), Arkansas Space Grant Consortium (450k), University of Texas at Austin (100k), Bill Nye - The Science Guy and The Planetary Society limited edition glasses, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Cleveland), and many more brands, events and organizations.
To help educate everyone, American Paper Optics also published the “Get Eclipsed: The Complete Guide to the North American Eclipse” book by Fred Espenak (aka “Mr. Eclipse”), a retired Astrophysicist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and his wife Patricia Totten Espenak. It’s an easy-to-read quick guide filled with maps and charts specifically for the 2024 eclipse with exact viewing times and the “Eclipse Magnitude” in major cities.
The next Total Solar Eclipse over the U.S. will not happen for over 21 years (Aug 2045, according to NASA), so it’s really important to make a plan now to see the 2024 eclipse.
And to give back, American Paper Optics is donating 50% of the profits from 2 limited edition eclipse glasses for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ALS Association.
ABOUT AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS “CORE 4” ECLIPSE GLASSES QUALITY CHECK
https://www.eclipseglasses.com/pages/get-to-know-the-core-4
WHERE TO GET ECLIPSE GLASSES, BOOKS AND MAPS
For more information on the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics’ safe solar eclipse glasses and all other eclipse needs (books, webinars, apps, Solar Snap: The Eclipse App to take eclipse photos with a smartphone, and more), visit https://EclipseGlasses.com.
And for daily eclipse updates on social media, follow @americanpaperoptics3d on Instagram.
American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit shares Eclipse Glasses Safety Tips for April 8 Total Solar Eclipse