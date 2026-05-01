Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio to be Featured Speaker at MFA Wellness Expo with Mindset In Motion™ Method on May 9

Top 1% Realtor, Author and Marathon Runner Debbi DiMaggio at book launch event for her new “Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance”. “Mindset in Motion” Author Debbi DiMaggio to be a Featured Speaker at the MFA Wellness Expo on May 9, 2026, at the Pasadena Convention Center. During the “Mindset In Motion” Book Launch Party, #1 Amazon Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio autographed her new book that includes her 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method™ to help people turn intentions into action. Author and Speaker Debbi DiMaggio explains that her new “Mindset in Motion” book is for anyone “navigating a career transition, rebuilding after a setback, chasing a long-deferred dream, or simply feeling called to more.” During the MFA Wellness Expo on May 9, 2026, Bestselling Author and Speaker Debbi DiMaggio will share her research-backed 5AM – 9AM Lock-In Morning Routine that is featured in her new “Mindset in Motion” book.

Top Realtor, #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, and marathon runner Debbi DiMaggio to share her 5-step framework for activating purpose, power, and peak performance.

I’m honored to speak at the MFA Wellness Expo about our 'Mindset In Motion' book, and how to activate your purpose, power, and peak performance.” — Debbi DiMaggio, Bestselling Author, Speaker and Top 1% Realtor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debbi DiMaggio , Bestselling Author of " Mindset In Motion ", Top 1% Realtor, and marathon runner, will be a featured speaker at the MFA Wellness Expo on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Pasadena Convention Center. As a #1 Amazon Bestselling Author in Time Management, Business Leadership, and Business Decision-Making, DiMaggio will share how her 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method ™ helps attendees turn intentions into action.“I’m honored to speak at the MFA Wellness Expo about activating your purpose, power, and peak performance,” said DiMaggio. “I’ll share insights and self-care practices that help attendees build unbreakable routines and lasting momentum.”Drawing from personal experiences—including running the LA Marathon fueled by mindset, launching a business during the Great Recession, and landing a job at the Supreme Court by simply walking in and asking—DiMaggio will offer actionable lessons on achieving your dreams, leading with positivity, preparing for success, building a strong support system, and discovering the extraordinary in the ordinary.“Mindset In Motion™ isn’t about achieving perfection,” DiMaggio emphasizes. “It’s about enhancing your life performance skills by making small, purposeful shifts that build momentum and lasting success.”Built on decades of experience as a Top 1% Realtor and business owner, combined with years of personal development study, DiMaggio’s Mindset In Motion Method™ is designed to move people from planning into action, and aligning an individual’s goals with their identity.DiMaggio’s 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method™ framework includes1. Goal — Vision2. Believe — Conviction3. Internalize — Embodiment4. Share — Connection5. Activate — ExecutionThe 5AM – 9AM Lock-In Morning RoutineTo encourage daily progress toward bigger goals, DiMaggio will also share the health and wellness benefits of her research-backed 5AM – 9AM Lock-In Morning Routine that is built on three pillars: Hydration, Meditation, and Vibration.DiMaggio emphasizes, “You don’t have to be an athlete to apply these life-changing skills. The Mindset In Motion Method™ is about discovering your inner spark and making small, purposeful shifts that build confidence, momentum, and lasting success—accelerating both business and personal goals.”“Whether you’re navigating a transition, redefining success, or simply ready for more meaning in your work and life, the insights in the ‘Mindset In Motion’ book are designed to meet you exactly where you are,” DiMaggio adds.WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKMindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power and Peak PerformanceAvailable on Amazon in 3 formats: eBook, Paperback and HardcoverAmazon: https://a.co/d/074sUFqs Follow @DebbiDiMaggioLinkedInYouTubeInstagramABOUT THE AUTHOR: Debbi DiMaggio is a Mindset Strategist, Author, Speaker, and top Real Estate Advisor with more than 35 years of experience helping clients achieve extraordinary results in business and life. She is the author of six books, including Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance (March 2026), and the creator of the Mindset in Motion Method™, a framework designed to help individuals turn intention into aligned action. Throughout her career, DiMaggio has worked with thousands of clients while continuously studying mindset, performance, leadership, and personal growth. A lifelong learner committed to improving both professionally and personally, she draws on her own experiences, insights, and decades of client work to help others move forward with clarity and confidence. She is also the author of Real Estate Rules!, Contained Beauty, Lights, Camera, Action!, Beauty at Any Age Because Age is Just an Attitude, and The Art of Real Estate.During the Great Recession, she co-launched Highland Partners with her husband and partners and founded the Piedmont Business Network. Her work has been featured on ABC7 News Bay Area, KRON4, Inman News, and Unique Homes, and she has presented at industry events including Inman Luxury Connect and the “Be Corcoran” Real Estate Conference, among others. A cancer survivor, philanthropist, wife, and mother of two, Debbi lives between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and is passionate about helping others step confidently into their next chapter. https://www.debbidimaggio.com and https://www.mindsetinmotionbook.com ABOUT MFA WELLNESS EXPO:This MFA Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 11AM – 5PM at the Pasadena Convention Center. The goal is to bring together organizations, businesses, and practitioners that support wellness, youth, and families, creating a space to share resources, connect with the community, and promote overall well-being. MFA (Modest Fly Art) is a nonprofit organization focused on creative enrichment and wellness in the community. There is no charge to attend. To view the schedule and RSVP, visit: https://modestflyart.org/wellness-expo-2026 MEDIA CONTACTLiz H Kelly, Goody PR

Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio at her "Mindset in Motion" Book Launch Party

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