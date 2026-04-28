Times Square Billboard features ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ Book Launch Announcement April 25 2026

To celebrate the book launch for “Award-Winning Publicity” (April 2026) in the media capital of the world, Bestselling Author Liz H. Kelly designed a Times Square billboard. Author Liz H. Kelly’s “Award-Winning Publicity” billboard video design included 3 parts: a headline, action video and call-to-action. Award-Winning Publicity Author Liz H. Kelly designed a unique 15-second Times Square billboard video using the ‘Rule of 3s’ to keep her book launch message simple and memorable. Using the Rule of 3s, “Award-Winning Publicity” is written in 3 Parts, and each chapter includes 3 main tips with 3 Action Items to make the book easy to follow and apply new skills. The new “Award-Winning Publicity” book features an award-winning campaign for American Paper Optics / Eclipse Glasses that won 6 PR industry awards, along with many media examples.

As a unique book launch announcement, “Award-Winning Publicity” Author and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly designed a 15-second Times Square billboard video.

As an innovative book launch announcement for our 'Award-Winning Publicity', I designed a unique 15-second Times Square billboard video using the Rule of 3s to keep the message simple and memorable.” — Liz H. Kelly, Author and Goody PR Founder

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new “ Award-Winning Publicity ” book by Bestselling Author and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly was featured on a Times Square Billboard on Saturday, April 25, 2026, as part of an innovative launch promotion. Kelly chose to celebrate this how to do public relations book with a Times Square billboard because New York City is the media capital of the world. This quick guide is filled with publicity tips for how to get positive press - using the Rule of 3s.Based on 20+ years of marketing and public relations experience, Kelly’s “Award-Winning Publicity” features an award-winning campaign that won 6 PR industry awards for securing 54 TV interviews in only 8.5 months. Throughout the book, Kelly emphasizes the importance of developing creative marketing campaigns by sharing new PR strategies for securing high-impact media coverage that supports measurable business goals.Kelly explains, “I designed this unique 15-second billboard video for our new ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ book launch announcement using the Rule of 3s – that emphasizes the importance of keeping your message simple and memorable by focusing on 3 key points.”This "Award-Winning Publicity" Times Square billboard video design included 3 parts:- Headline: Do you want to get National Publicity? (with book cover image)- Action Video: Author @LizHKelly on Santa Monica beach with waves in the background holding up “New Book” saying “Yes” with a big smile because the goal is to help readers to get reporters to say, “Yes, I want to cover that story.”- Call-to-Action: Available Now! with AwardWinningPublicity.com (with book cover image)This Times Square billboard video ran 24 times over 24 hours for one-day only - at 21 minutes past the hour above the Pele Soccer store (1560 Broadway.) The graphics featured the book cover font and colors: media colors (royal blue and ruby red) and bright yellow. The yellow book cover design was chosen in sync with the author’s goal to help readers shine a spotlight on their story using earned media (TV, print, radio and podcasts.)In addition to this billboard using the Rule of 3s, “Award-Winning Publicity” is written in 3 Parts. Each chapter also includes 3 main tips and 3 Action Items to make the book easier to follow and use tips for how to get TV, print, radio and podcast interviews on top media, including the TODAY Show, CNN and NPR.The 3 parts of in this how-to do publicity book include:PART 1: Build PR Success Strategy - Story Magic and Creative Campaign Boosters.PART 2: Get Positive Press Value - Media Outreach, Media Training and Media Relations Boosters.PART 3: Magnify and Measure Wins - Digital Marketing, Book Marketing and Top Media Boosters.PLUS: Bonus Content - Reporter and expert insights for what gets them to say, “Yes, I want to cover that story.”Throughout the book, the author shares PR strategies and tactics for her award-winning campaign for American Paper Optics/ Eclipse Glasses that won:- Best Publicity Campaign, 2025 Marcom Awards, Platinum- Best Public Relations Program, 2025 Marcom Awards, Platinum- Best Media Relations Campaign, 2024 Bulldog PR Awards, GoldKelly emphasizes, “If you are a small business owner, CEO/Founder, CMO, thought leader, publicist, or curious mind who wants to learn how to get positive publicity, this is your go-to guide.”WHERE TO GET THE BOOKAward-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story (April 8, 2026)via Paperback and eBookAmazon: https://a.co/d/0b2FN2nR Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/award-winning-publicity-liz-h-kelly/1149845503 Book Credits:Book Cover Design by Michele WeisbartAuthor Headshot Photos by Bader Howar PhotographyABOUT THE AUTHOR: Liz H. Kelly is the Award-Winning Goody PR agency and Goody Business Book Awards CEO/ Founder, Speaker, Podcast Host, and Bestselling Author of 3 books, including Award-Winning Publicity (2026) and 8-Second PR (2022), whose primary mission is to magnify good through the power of positive publicity. With 20+ years of PR and marketing experience, Goody PR specializes in health and wellness, business, entrepreneurs, finance and wealth, leadership and entertainment industry clients. Top media coverage for clients includes the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NPR, and in TIME, People, and Forbes. Kelly is a Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business graduate, autism advocate and a member of the National Press Club. https://goodypr.com and https://awardwinningpublicity.com

Times Square Billboard for 'Award-Winning Publicity' Book Launch April 25 2026

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