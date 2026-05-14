Pastor and Professor Raymond R. Roberts announces ‘A Democratic and Republican Faith’ Book to Help Save Democracy

Pastor and Professor Raymond R. Roberts offers historic insights and practical solutions for the greater good in his new book: “A Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis” (Wipf and Stock, 2026). In sync with America’s 250th anniversary, “A Democratic and Republican Faith” Author Raymond R. Roberts provides new ideas and hope for repairing and rebuilding a weakened democracy in sync with America’s 250th anniversary. Pastor and Author Raymond R. Roberts recently served as Head of Staff at River Road Presbyterian Church (Richmond, VA), The Presbyterian Church (Westfield, NJ), Grace Presbyterian Church (Jenkintown, PA), and Amherst Presbyterian Church (Amherst, VA). In “A Democratic and Republican Faith”, Author Raymond R. Roberts proposes nine principles to address America’s political dysfunction and weakening democratic commitment: theocentrism, creation, image of God, natural law, sin, hope, vocation, covenant, and ecclesiology. Author Raymond R. Roberts is also a musician, singer and songwriter in the band Reckless and Wild. Raymond co-wrote the song “Let Freedom Ring,” which you can listen too on the band’s album on Spotify.

Author, Pastor, and Professor Raymond R. Roberts releases new book “A Democratic and Republican Faith” to renew the moral and spiritual foundations of democracy

While I wrote this book for the church, I also wrote it for nonreligious people, to help them appreciate the theological roots and deeper meaning of language that everybody uses all the time.” — Raymond R. Roberts, Author, A Democratic and Republican Faith

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Raymond R. Roberts releases the new book: “ A Democratic and Republican Faith : A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis” (Wipf and Stock, 2026) to provide new ideas and hope for repairing and rebuilding a weakened democracy in sync with America’s 250th anniversary. The Foreword is written by David P. Gushee (PhD), who is the Distinguished University Professor of Christian Ethics at Mercer University.“A Democratic and Republican Faith” does not make a partisan argument. Instead, the author emphasizes that the words “democratic” and “republican” are part of an older tradition that belongs to all people - democrats, republicans, and independents. Roberts shows how retrieving this deeper tradition can overcome our polarization and heal our republic.With experts warning that America’s democratic political culture is in crisis and that the U.S. is slouching toward authoritarianism, Roberts, a Professor of Health Ethics at the University of Richmond, seeks to revitalize the convictions and norms on which democracy depends. In this new book, the author addresses the burden mainstream Christianity has placed on democratic culture by failing to nurture members in a “thick” democratic and republican faith capable of guiding public commitment and participation in the democratic process.Roberts explains, “I wrote ‘A Democratic and Republican Faith’ for two reasons. First, I wrote it to help Americans recover moral and spiritual reasons for supporting democratic government and practice. Second, I wrote this book to help the church retrieve the practical implications of its core beliefs and reclaim its theological voice.”In this new book, Roberts examines the positive role that religion must play in a liberal democratic society and shows how mainstream Protestants can do their part to revitalize American democracy . Roberts expands, “While I wrote this book for the church, I also wrote it for nonreligious people, to help them appreciate the theological roots and deeper meaning of language that everybody uses all the time. This language has shaped the ideas and practices of democracy, and it continues to describe the world, enliven our imaginations, and inform moral conversation. Retrieving the richness of this language can help us, all of us, find shared purpose.”To address America’s political dysfunction and weakening democratic commitment Roberts proposes nine principles or doctrines: theocentrism, creation, image of God, natural law, sin, hope, vocation, covenant, and ecclesiology.Roberts observes that these doctrines carry meaning outside of theological contexts. These beliefs serve as lenses that shape how individuals see and respond to the world. These teachings also transmit a practical wisdom regarding things such as human dignity, the nature of morality, priorities, human purpose, and social responsibility.The author maintains that rediscovering these principles can give Protestants new purpose and vigor. Roberts offers a generous perspective on how these doctrines can guide a diverse public in building a flourishing future. The book explains these principles with historical references and clear, concrete examples.Roberts expands, “Because these principles shaped the ideas and practices of American democracy, refreshing their meaning can strengthen ideas that are frequently considered more secular, including liberalism, federalism, constitutionalism, human rights, the separation of powers, and the rule of law.”The Chapters in “A Democratic and Republican Faith” cover thought-provoking topics for readers, including:- Religion and Republican Virtue- Public Wisdom- God, Gods, and Human Valuing- Creation as Gift and Task- Image of God as Dignity and Calling- Natural Law as Human Capacity and Moral Order- Sin and the Human Fault- Hope and the Possibilities of History- Vocation and Human Purpose- Covenant and the Social Dimension of Human NatureBy revitalizing these core values, Roberts suggests that both religious and nonreligious citizens can build a sturdier rationale for liberal democracy, and find common purpose.EDITORIAL REVIEW“America’s mainline churches have wherewithal to heal our divided, broken politics. But do they have the will and spirit? Can they be missionaries for a Christian civic theology rooted in principles of Jesus and James Madison? In this wise, erudite, and readable book, Ray Roberts sketches a new path to revival and relevance for the church he loves.”- Jonathan Rausch, Senior Fellow, Brookings InstitutionWHERE TO BUY THE BOOKA Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis (April 27, 2026)Amazon: Paperback and eBookWipf and Stock PublisherABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Raymond R. Roberts (Richmond, Virginia) is a Pastor with 40+ years of experience, Professor of Health Ethics at University of Richmond, Author of "A Democratic and Republican Faith: A Public Theology for a Church and Nation in Crisis (Wipf and Stock, April 2026) and a Musician, Singer, and Songwriter. Roberts is also the Author of "Whose Kids Are They Anyway: Religion and Morality in America’s Public Schools" (2002) and a Substack blogger(@raymondrroberts). In addition, Roberts previously served as Head of Staff at River Road Presbyterian Church (Richmond, VA), The Presbyterian Church (Westfield, NJ), Grace Presbyterian Church (Jenkintown, PA), and Amherst Presbyterian Church (Amherst, VA). Roberts received a Ph.D. in History and Theology from Union Presbyterian Seminary and is a 30+ year member of the Society of Christian Ethics. In addition, Roberts is songwriter, guitarist, and singer in the band Reckless and Wild, and co-wrote the song “Let Freedom Ring.” https://raymondrroberts.org

Why Dr. Raymond R. Roberts Wrote New Book: A Democratic and Republican Faith to Save Democracy

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